Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
24m

Measles and chickenpox — two diseases that were once completely normal and that children were encouraged to get — have been turned by Pharma into marketing tools for selling new products, such as vaccines, particularly the new shingles vaccine.

I’m actually working on a deep dive into measles, pulling on the various topics mentioned here, such as Enders and Lanka, to produce an exposé on all these measles cases occurring. But fundamentally, it goes back to the idea of an entire health industry profiting trillions of dollars off phony science:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-disease-causing-viruses-are-pseudoscience

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-disease-causing-viruses-are-pseudoscience-93c

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/healthcare-the-4-trillion-empire

Until society understands this, the system will continue to turn.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1hEdited

The hospital people did not recognize measles - and neither did the parents. The danger of 'eradicating' and 'vaccinating' are now starting to become clear. Simple childhood diseases are now considered dangerous and parents take their kids to the hospital instead of just letting them sick out. And of course, no doctor is doing home visits like when we were kids. Emergency rooms are IMO one of the most dangerous places to go. And quoting Dr Mendelsohn, hospitals are the temples of death. I was 6 when I got measles, mom immediately knew what it was, put me to bed, kept me warm, went for the doc, confirmation, and then sick it out! Took me 3 weeks.

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