Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
2h

Excellent this is exactly the architecture and it applies to all industries.

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
1h

Doctors are culpable, and we must socialize that fact. So are the many other “bricks” in the vaccine profiteers network (from manufacturing, both the trials and the products, to making available, via approvals and recommendations, to marketing, via fraudulent claims and ads, to mandating, while accepting money, bribes, and perks from the makers, to maintaining the vaccine paradigm/status quo, via parroting lies, printing lies, injecting without conscience or accountability, offering/accepting bonuses for high vaccination rates, and making judicial decisions with prejudice).

Below are excerpts from my 2 comprehensive, complementary vaccine-related presentations. The excerpts are specific to those who administer vaccines, but my presentations cover the other “bricks” as well.

From “Why Is This Legal?”

https://ageofautism.com/why-is-this-legal-presentation-on-vaccines-by-laura-hayes/

“Why is it legal to inject another human, of any age, with any the following categories of substances: poisons, toxins, neurotoxins, carcinogens, heavy metals, aborted fetal tissue from human babies, viruses and retroviruses of both human and animal origin (including from birds, pigs, dogs, and monkeys), antibiotics not needed due to illness, nanoparticles of various metals and contaminants for which the body has no use and which may persist versus being eliminated, food proteins which needed to be broken down in the GI tract, glass shards, food-and-blood-poisoning bacteria, polysorbate 80 which will enable all of the above to enter cells and the brain, and who knows what all else? Furthermore, these categories of substances are permitted to be injected in unstudied combinations, made in heinous environments that when actually monitored by the FDA are often cited for dangerous contamination reasons, which I have heard regularly need hazmat crew clean ups, and which are often manufactured in other countries with little to no oversight by U.S. regulators, including possibly China, for which it is said the FDA is permitted to monitor only once every 14 years, and only with advance warning of their arrival. I asked a friend of mine who has been in law enforcement for more than a decade what the charge and penalty would be for knowingly poisoning another person, and for doing it unknowingly. If intent can be shown, the charge is attempted homicide. If done unknowingly or ignorantly, the charge is criminal negligence. In either case, it is a criminal act, punishable by time behind bars. Doctors have sworn an oath to “First, do no harm.” It is their business to be aware of exactly what they are doing and prescribing. It is their obligation to read, know, and understand the package inserts for the products they are injecting into their patients day in and day out. It is their ethical duty to listen to patients and parents who report terrible reactions post-vaccination, and act on such information in a way as to help and protect that patient, in addition to their other patients. It is my opinion that doctors and nurses who vaccinate are legally and morally culpable for the harm they are inflicting via vaccinations. Unfortunately, due to the 1986 NCVIA, they are not legally or financially liable for the deaths and harm they cause via vaccinations. One must ask which vaccines they would still be willing to administer if they were personally liable. Why it is legal for doctors, nurses, and now pharmacists, too, to inject the aforementioned categories of substances into other human beings when it would be a criminal act for anyone else to do so?”

From “Vaccines: What Is There to Be ‘Pro’ About?” (regarding Hep B vaccine, given within hours of birth to newborns)

https://ageofautism.com/vaccines-what-is-there-to-be-pro-about-laura-hayes-to-weston-a-price-foundation-conference-2/

“For any of you here today who allowed this vaccine for your child, were you told about all of these potential side effects your child might experience, and possibly have to live with for the rest of their life? Were you told that there was no control group used when studying its effects in those aged 0 up to 10 years? Were you told that only 147 subjects in this age group were studied during clinical trials? Were you told the post-vaccination surveillance time period was only 5 days? Were you even told how your child could contract hepatitis B, and the extreme unlikelihood that that would happen during their infancy, toddlerhood, and childhood? If not, was your doctor practicing ethical medicine? Should he be liability-free when administering this vaccine to his patients? If he weren’t liability-free, would he be administering it?”

If anyone reading the above excerpts is new to contemplating and questioning vaccines, or if you know someone who is pregnant, wants to have children, or already has children and is vaccinating them, please consider reading/sharing both of the above presentations. They are jam-packed with compelling and damning information, and my hope/prayer is that anyone who takes the time to read or watch them would then understand that there is not one vaccine that is non-damaging, works as claimed, needed by the body to be healthy, or worth the incalculable risks that manifest and unfold over the course of one’s lifetime, or end one’s lifetime in short order (SIDS, anaphylaxis, heart attack, grand mal seizure, and more).

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