How to understand the GMC [Global Medical Crisis]?

Was it a clumsy and unfortunate response to an illicit relationship between a bat and a pangolin?

Or was it a clumsy and unfortunate response to an accidental “leak” from a lab, after an employee forgot to wash her hands?

At this stage in 2024, you need to exist in a dream state, an insane illusion, to understand the GMC in either of these two ways.

It was a planned and coordinated geopolitical act of Empire.

But how to understand that if you don’t know what geopolitics is, nor see or understand Empire?

How can you understand it if you don’t know any geopolitical history, nor any history of Empire?

You can’t.

The GMC, within a vacuum, disconnected from history and context, becomes a childlike cartoon about bats, pangolins and hand washing.

Without understanding British Empire, you cannot understand Anglo-American Empire, which means you cannot understand our Empire.

Engdahl, more than anyone, has helped me arrive at a survival level understanding of who and what we are dealing with.

A Century of War by Engdahl is magnificent.

My summary does not do it justice, at all, but it’s better than not reading the book at all.