Lies are Unbekoming is structured around seven categories — Books, Before You Consent, Questions for Your Doctor, Essays, Interviews, Book Summaries, and Short Stories. Each sits on its own page, framed and curated. The homepage carries the navigation bar across the top. What used to be a chronological feed is now a library with a map.

This page is the guided tour.

What paid subscribers get

Every book in the library. Every Before You Consent guide. Every Questions for Your Doctor instalment. Every new book summary as it’s published, including the audio version embedded in the post. One subscription, the full library, and everything added going forward.

The essays, the interviews, and the older book summaries remain free. Two of the books are free and built to be downloaded and shared. The rest is for paid subscribers — the work that took the longest to write and that does the most for readers facing a specific decision.

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Where to start if you’re new

If you want to see what the work looks like before you commit to anything, four essays cover the range:

Each is free. Each works from primary sources. Each is designed to be read on its own.

Original long-form works, each written as a standalone resource on a single topic. Four are free and built to be downloaded and shared — Medicalized Motherhood and The Unbekoming Cancer Compendium. The rest are for paid subscribers, including The DMSO Book, Chlorine Dioxide: The Forbidden Remedy, The PSA Trap, Breast Cancer: What They Didn’t Tell You, Drilling for Profit, Before You Go Under, What Your Vet Can’t Tell You, and others. The library keeps growing.

Start with The DMSO Book, or browse the full list on the Books page.

Some of my books are now available as paperbacks, printed to order through Lulu and shipped worldwide. The Unvaccinated lays out the completely unvaccinated as a comparison group across twenty chapters and five appendices — as far as I know, the only book of its kind. Medicalized Motherhood follows a woman through 123 documented interventions from teenage pill to postpartum discharge. Drilling for Profit argues that cavities, gum disease, and crooked teeth are a dietary problem the dental profession treats surgically. What Your Vet Can’t Tell You applies the same critique to pets — food, vaccines, and a profession trained by the industries whose products cause the harm. Escape from Psychiatry documents the fabrication of the DSM, the collapse of the serotonin hypothesis, and the specific damage done by every major psychiatric drug class.

A physical book reaches the person a Substack post never will — the sceptical relative, the friend who won’t click a link but might open a book, the visitor whose eye lands on a coffee table. Buy one to keep, and one to give away.

Before You Consent

You’ve just been diagnosed. Or prescribed something. Or scheduled for a procedure. The recommendation has been made and the signature is expected. This is the moment the guides are built for.

Each one covers a single decision point and walks through what to know before the appointment, what to ask during the conversation, and what to do after, whether you proceed or decline. Every figure is sourced. Every protocol is attributed. The guides are printable, designed to be folded into a pocket and carried into the room. For paid subscribers.

Start with You’ve Just Been Prescribed a Statin. The full series is on the Before You Consent page.

Questions for Your Doctor

You’re in the chair. The doctor has just recommended a PSA test, a statin, a colonoscopy, a thyroid medication. You have ninety seconds to think. Doctors are trained to recommend, not to lay out what the published evidence actually shows.

This series puts the questions in your hand. Each instalment covers a single decision point with ten questions matched to the moment, each one followed by a Key Fact drawn from the data and the context that shows what the answer should look like if it matches the evidence. A one-page Quick Reference at the back is designed to be printed and taken to the appointment. For paid subscribers.

Start with What to Ask Before Your Next PSA Test. The full series is on the Questions for Your Doctor page.

Essays

These are some of the best-written and best-referenced essays on medical knowledge for the lay reader anywhere on the internet. Even if I say so myself. They work from primary sources, they explain mechanisms rather than restating conclusions, and they trust the reader to follow the evidence without being talked down to.

The archive runs to over a thousand pieces and covers vaccines, terrain medicine, screening, drug harms, suppressed therapies, central banking, hidden history, and the institutional machinery that connects them. All essays are free.

A representative entry: The Vitamin D Paradox. The full collection is searchable through the Archive.

Interviews

Long-form conversations with physicians, researchers, naturopaths, authors, whistleblowers, and independent investigators. Each one is designed to let the guest lay out their case in full, with the detail and sourcing mainstream coverage routinely omits. The entire interview library is free.

A representative entry: Sasha Latypova on the DoD’s COVID-19 Countermeasures Program. The list is on the Interviews page.

Book Summaries

Each summary works through a full book in Q&A form, giving you the core of the argument without requiring the full read. The existing summaries remain free and cover medicine, nutrition, vaccines, childbirth, central banking, hidden history, and more. New summaries going forward are for paid subscribers and include the audio version embedded directly in the post.

A representative entry: Can You Catch A Cold? by Daniel Roytas. The list is on the Book Summaries page.

Short Stories

Some things resist the essay form. The architecture of a medical decision can be laid out in evidence and citations, and the analysis will hold. What it cannot hold is the moment a mother lifts a baby out of a car seat, the silence in a kitchen after a phone call ends, the texture of a small hand pressed against a temple. These belong to fiction, because fiction goes where the data cannot.

Start with From Here. The full collection is on the Short Stories page.

The exchange

Free subscribers get the essays, the interviews, the older book summaries, and the free books. Paid subscribers get everything else — and make the rest of it possible.

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— Unbekoming