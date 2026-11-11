Before 1939, fluoride was understood by every serious scientist as one of the most destructive industrial poisons known. Aluminum smelters, phosphate fertilizer plants, and steel works were paying farmers settlements for killed cattle, destroyed orchards, and crippled livestock downwind of their smokestacks. Alcoa was fined for dumping sodium fluoride into the Columbia River. The research priority of health departments worldwide was fluoride removal from water and air. Then Gerald Cox, a biochemist at the Alcoa-funded Mellon Institute in Pittsburgh, proposed in 1939 that this toxic smelting waste be added to municipal drinking water as a dental preventive. The disposal problem the industry had been paying to manage became, within fifteen years, a revenue stream municipalities paid to receive. The theory supporting the reversal rested on a single 1938 study by Wallace Armstrong at the University of Minnesota, who in 1963 reinvestigated his own foundational data and admitted he had misinterpreted it. Age, not fluoride content, explained the difference between sound and decayed teeth he had reported. A Struggle with Titans, published by Dr. George L. Waldbott in 1965, is the eleven-year record of one physician’s attempt to force this history into the open.

Waldbott was a Detroit allergist with roughly 20,000 patients on his clinic records, author of Contact Dermatitis and three monographs on fluoride, and the first American researcher to link sudden anesthetic deaths to allergic sensitivity, work published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 1931. His fluoride research appeared in Acta Medica Scandinavica, the International Archives of Allergy, and in European medical journals that had not been captured by the US Public Health Service’s grant network. The American Dental Association prepared a dossier against him dated March 4, 1955, titled “Information about George L. Waldbott, M.D., F.A.C.P.,” built from solicited critiques by three PHS-funded scientists. The ADA distributed it worldwide. It appeared in Boston, Seattle, Jacksonville, Germany, Holland, Sweden, Switzerland, and New Zealand, placed in the hands of medical journal editors, newspaper editors, and dental society committees ahead of any public appearance Waldbott might make. His articles were rejected by the Journal of the AMA, the Annals of Internal Medicine, the Journal of Gerontology, and the Annals of Allergy. During cross-examination in Dublin in 1963, the defence attorney inadvertently revealed that PHS editorial consultants had coordinated these rejections across journals. Waldbott paid his own travel costs to every court appearance for eleven years and received no remuneration for any testimony.

When the book appeared in 1965, Grand Rapids had been fluoridated for twenty years, Newburgh for eighteen. Oscar Ewing had authorised nationwide fluoridation before the permanent teeth of the children in the Grand Rapids study had even erupted. The February 1952 House Select Committee under James Delaney had heard experts on both sides and recommended a unanimous “go slow” policy because questions of toxicity remained unanswered. Instead of heeding the warning, the PHS and ADA accelerated promotion. The 8,660 scientific articles catalogued in the Kettering Laboratory’s own fluoride bibliography testified overwhelmingly to the compound’s hazards, while the Laboratory’s chief Robert Kehoe stated publicly that “the question of the public safety of fluoridation is nonexistent from the viewpoint of medical science.” Kaj Roholm’s 1937 Copenhagen monograph, still the foundational scientific document on fluoride toxicity, had catalogued the destruction of cryolite workers in Denmark, cattle in Iceland and Italy, and residents of volcanically contaminated regions worldwide. Everything required to stop the program before it began was already in the published literature. The program began anyway, and the literature was buried.

Waldbott belongs with Mendelsohn, Coleman, and the terrain physicians who understood that chronic low-dose industrial poisoning does not announce itself as poisoning but imitates aging, allergy, arthritis, and the vague syndromes medicine files under “cause unknown.” The full summary unpacks the classified 1951 Fourth Annual Conference where Wisconsin Dental Director Frank Bull coached state officials to teach the public that mottled teeth are “the most beautiful teeth that anyone ever had,” the deliberate misreporting of the Linsman-McMurray Texas soldier case where a printing error of 12 ppm instead of the corrected 1.2 ppm was weaponised against Waldbott in his own article submission, and the four-stage statistical manipulation by the Grand Rapids Health Department to make a 25 to 50 percent rise in cancer and heart disease deaths disappear through reclassification. The soldier died with 8,000 ppm fluoride in his bones from water the Public Health Service called safe. The decimal point was corrected in a subsequent issue of the same journal. The PHS continued citing the uncorrected figure for years.

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