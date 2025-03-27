For decades, dental amalgams, commonly known as "silver fillings," have been a staple in dentistry, prized for their durability and affordability. However, in this important work, Amalgam Illness, Diagnosis and Treatment, Andrew Hall Cutler, PhD, challenges the long-held belief in their safety. Drawing from his personal battle with mercury poisoning and his expertise as a chemist, Cutler argues that these fillings are a significant source of chronic mercury exposure, contributing to a myriad of health issues often misdiagnosed as other “chronic” conditions. His book serves as a comprehensive guide for both patients and healthcare providers, offering insights into diagnosis and treatment. By emphasizing the principles of scientific medicine, Cutler empowers readers to take control of their health and seek effective solutions.

While dental amalgams are a primary concern, they are not the sole source of mercury exposure. As explored in Trace Amounts (of Mercury), even minute quantities of mercury can pose significant health risks, a fact often underestimated by the medical community. This concern extends to vaccines, where mercury-based preservatives like Thimerosal have been used. In her article, They Lied About Removing Mercury, Anne Dachel highlights the troubling connection between the reduction of Thimerosal in childhood vaccines and the subsequent recommendation for flu shots containing mercury for pregnant women. She notes, "I always thought there was a connection between the move to reduce thimerosal in the early 2000s...and the recommendation for the flu vaccine for pregnant women at all stages of pregnancy in 2004. I've had a number of moms tell me that they got the flu shot while pregnant. Today they have a child on the spectrum..." This link to autism spectrum disorders underscores the need for vigilance regarding all sources of mercury exposure, as further discussed in Thimerosal (2015).

Cutler's Amalgam Illness is a call for a paradigm shift in how we approach mercury poisoning, advocating for a scientific, evidence-based methodology over the dogmatic practices prevalent in conventional medicine. His detailed protocols for detoxification, including the careful use of chelating agents like DMSA and lipoic acid, offer hope for those suffering from mercury's insidious effects. This aligns with the innovative approaches to heavy metal detoxification discussed in The Mercury Antidote: How OSR is Revolutionizing Heavy Metal Detoxification. Together, these resources underscore the need for proper diagnosis, treatment, and prevention strategies to combat the hidden epidemic of mercury poisoning.

With thanks to Andrew Cutler.

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