Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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CM Maccioli's avatar
CM Maccioli
Jun 1, 2024

Since I have far too much experience in this realm I advised my daughter-in-law to make her own formula like I did after she went back to work. I made a side by side list of the nutrients in raw milk formula compared to what was in her formula. She read it and went out directly to buy raw milk, vit c, olive oil, molasses and whatever else I put in there during my day. I was so proud of her.

Not even days later she came home and poured all down the sink and said her doctor told her that raw milk would kill her baby, that no way her baby could tolerate milk. To wit I said "And you believed him". She said, "but I bought organic formula". I thought, isn't organic poison kinda like an oxymoron, but I let it go.

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Katherine
Jun 1, 2024

Excellent article! Inspiring and affirming.

Strangely, though, I'm holding my breath, wondering if some of your readers will find something to gripe about...like they did with your wonderful, recent article about unassisted childbirth. Truth be told, I was disheartened and surprised with the amount of negative comments about a topic that veered away from the brainwashing about the often unnecessary and unquestioned practice of medicalized/hospitalized births. Here's hoping today's readers will keep heads and hearts open, and that they'll trust in letting natural processes prevail.

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