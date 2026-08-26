Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
6h

Incredible! I wrote extensively about Flexner and all its ramifications over a decade ago, but never thought to move back in the timeline. Brilliant as always, Unbekoming, and extremely helpful contextually as well.

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Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
4h

I loathed the traitorous AMA before reading this essay. After reading, I have no words to express the depth of my disgust.

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