Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
aamejo@gmail.com's avatar
aamejo@gmail.com
3h

Even with the explanation for a six-year-old, this is still difficult for my mind to comprehend. Do you think you could explain it in pictures or graphs. I don’t understand how you can print money from nothing.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
1m

Thank you for this analysis and association between the cartel and the people. I watched an interview with Barbara Loe Fisher a few years ago. She said The 1986 Act passed and was signed into law by Reagan. Then within a few days, the pharma cartel came to Reagan and asked for liability protection (not in the original bill passed by Congress). That liability protection was added as an amendment. I know many vaccine-injured people. Most do not know they are injured by vaccines. Tourette's, epilepsy, diabetes, allergies, scoliosis, so-called auto-immune, and more. It is heartbreaking. An excellent article. Thank you again.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture