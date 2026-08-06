Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
19h

Excellent! We have activated charcoal capsules in our health cabinet. A few years ago, I had a growth on my face which grew larger every day for years. It grew to about the size of a quarter. On a visit to the chiropractor, she asked me what it was. I said: "I don't know." Many people in this situation would have gone to the dermatologist for testing, biopsies, etc. I wanted none of that - even though I had this large, quarter-sized, blob on my face. I decided one day to try activated charcoal capsules. I took two every day for about a week. The blob started to disappear slowly. It just peeled off little by little. That was 4 years ago. I reason the growth was a collection of something toxic I was consuming which could find no other way out. When I went back to the chiro for an adjustment, she looked at my face "what happened to that mark you had?" I told her about activated charcoal. She had never heard of it. Thanks again. I did not know I could make a salve. Will bookmark this article.

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AaronKM's avatar
AaronKM
20h

Not a surprise at all. When I was 3 or 4 years old, one of my absolute favorite things were my Flinstone vitamins. On one particular day while my parents were taking a nap I decided to make a small snack out of the majority of a bottle. Upon discovery I was promptly taken to the children's hospital and had my stomach pumped using charcoal.

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