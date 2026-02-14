Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unbekoming's avatar
Unbekoming
Feb 15

Author's Note

The justification rotates. The surgery stays the same. If that single pattern is what you take from this essay, it's enough. It applies far beyond circumcision.

One commenter tried discussing male genital cutting with a researcher studying FGM. She kept changing the subject. That deflection *is* the subject. The moral clarity we bring to cutting girls disappears the moment the same question is asked about boys. Not because the anatomy is identical—but because the ethical principle is. You don't remove healthy tissue from someone who can't consent. That holds regardless of sex, or it holds for neither.

A 68-year-old man writes that he remains incredibly angry about what was stolen from him. Another writes "Whatever!?" Both circumcised. The distance between those two responses is not evidence that the procedure is harmless. It's evidence that people process violation differently—and that some never examine what was done to them because the cost of examining it is too high.

The simplest question nobody in the medical literature bothers to ask: Nordic countries never adopted routine circumcision. Their health outcomes are equivalent or better. End of discussion, really. The fact that this comparison doesn't appear on page one of every policy review tells you the policy isn't being driven by health outcomes.

Several comments moved into religious origins, ancient history, tantra. The origins matter to some. But the present reality needs no historical framework to evaluate. Healthy tissue. No consent. No medical necessity. A fee collected. That sequence is sufficient.

Someone asked me to name one risk. Babies do die from circumcision. The number is imprecise because the deaths get attributed to other causes—a pattern that will be familiar to anyone who has looked closely at how infant vaccine deaths get classified. Different practice, same accounting trick. When the institution performing the procedure is also the institution recording the cause of death, the numbers will always look reassuring.

Home birth came up. It deserves more than a passing mention. The most reliable way to protect a newborn from unnecessary procedures is to not deliver them inside the institution that profits from those procedures. This isn't anti-medicine. It's recognizing that incentive structures produce predictable outcomes.

The conformity point is the one that extends furthest. Circumcision became unquestionable not because the evidence was overwhelming, but because questioning it threatened revenue, professional identity, and the psychological comfort of parents who'd already made the decision. That mechanism—where a practice becomes its own justification—is the engine running most of what I write about.

Thank you for reading.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Navyo Ericsen's avatar
Navyo Ericsen
Feb 14

Male genital mutilation at birth is the first and most profound submission to state authority. Aside from all the medical claptrap and justifications, it is psychological damage and social damage in terms of healthy sexuality and manhood. I tried discussing this with a woman who was making a study of FGM in the Middle East, telling her that circumcision was MGM. She kept changing the subject or dismissing my points entirely. I suspect this attitude is widespread.

Reply
Share
5 replies
96 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture