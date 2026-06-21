Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Hardy Limeback's avatar
Hardy Limeback
Jun 21

I throughly enjoyed all seasons of Clarkson's Farm. Jeremy learned what all farmers in England face when things get tough (drought, farm machinery breaking down, rain when crops need to be harvested, sick livestock, and idiotic government rules and regulations). The "TB Hub guidance, “Sensitivity and specificity of the SICCT test" claims 99.98% sensitivity. When I saw those calipers being used do determine the fate of Jeremy's cow, I was stunned. The calipers are manual. I'm sure the readings would vary tremendously depending on the force you use to squeeze the skin swelling. It also depends on how robust the cow's immune system is (which is good). So many factors (as outlined in this magnificent essay) determine the outcome of the TB test.

Imagine if humans were treated like this? You get a COVID19 shot. Your arm swells up. You are put in quarantine. If the swelling doesn't go down and you start to get respiratory symptoms you are given the choice of MAID (like the poor little calf that did not survive pneumonia) or a slow death in a leprosarium-like COVID19 disease hospice centre where you die gasping for air. I love the deep dive that Unbekoming did on the bovine TB test. Nicely done.

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Burner One's avatar
Burner One
Jun 21

Everything, literally everything the public servants are involved in is some form of grift or corruption.

Farmers need to revolt about this. Call out the blatant lies. Sue the pharma companies for compensation and throw these corrupt “vets” in prison.

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