Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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FREED0ML0VER's avatar
FREED0ML0VER
Aug 12, 2023Edited

An excellent article, as always. Something that I think should be added to the list of serious childhood afflictions, unless you've lumped it in with mental illness, is the huge increase in gender dysphoria in the last few decades. It can't all be blamed on the corrupted school system and peer pressure. A large percentage of transgender children are autistic. Or perhaps it's just a coincidence.

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
Aug 12, 2023

Thanks so much for this. But really if people continue to get their children vaccinated, they are being culpable in not caring for their children. They at least should know what is in those vaccines like they should know what is in their food. Imagine having something put into their children's blood supply and not even finding out what's in it. And who hasn't heard about vaccine damage today? Why are they ignoring it and putting their children at risk? I am sure their children will not thank them for it when they grow up.

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