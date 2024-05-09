Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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DanB1973's avatar
DanB1973
May 9, 2024

The birth event - one of two most important transitions in the human life - continues to be completely neglected and abused by the medical community. A lot has changed during the last 60 years or so, all owing to the hippie revolution which refocused the attention of career human beings. Many positive trends have surfaced, many medical professionals have started to see more than they had been taught in their schools. This is on the upside. In the European/post-European countries, at least, which we can see from the books published and available now.

The attitude of medical personnel to the birth event is a good example of why they should never be trusted. I purposefully overexaggerate this issue here - because the way the birth is experienced will determine the whole life of the new human being.

All sounds, lights, touches, voices, random interactions, breathing patterns heard, rushing or peaceful pace, everything is a new experience for the new human being. “New” like we don’t know how new. What we perceive as “new” is merely a quick adjustment and adaptation facilitated by enormous experience and knowledge accumulated within us. For the new human being, everything is a completely new universe in itself. He/she has never before heard the sound of air flowing around his/her body. Friction (and the associated resistance, strength, pressure, flexibility, elasticity, texture, changes over time and more) - our full-time companion throughout our life - has never been experienced in the womb.

Soundscape is an altogether different world, the only one to which the new human being was slightly introduced in his/her almost soundproof environment. But this was nothing, because there are no reference tables relating 9-month-long 24/7 external sound patterns to that deafening, untamed patchwork of unknown sounds coming from 360 degrees and constantly changing in time, amplitude, sound pressure, direction and color.

To add to the complexity of the experience, the baseline background sounds of the bodily systems in the mother-child ecosystem are completely gone. The new human being has come into this “world” at the expense of the permanent loss of the only sound environment he/she has always known. This is crucial, because hearing is the only sense which we cannot regulate, adjust or switch on/off at will. Hearing and sounds are the keys to the harmony or chaos in our life - everything is secondary.

Unfortunately, we are not aware of it even for ourselves. The experience of the new human being, both within the womb, and on transitioning between the two worlds - we simply have no idea what it is like. The only way to “touch” this experience is through acute intuition and awareness. And the problem is that both intuition and awareness are contaminated in different ways in different people. We call it “bias” or prejudice - but it really means that we are organically unable to remove ourselves from experiencing new phenomena.

The birth of a new human being is such a new phenomenon. If we are present in it, the whole event is prone to causing lifelong ripples due to our un-awareness and the mass glaciers of knowledge, “good” advice, habits, books and stupid references which “adult” people make to conception, pregnancy, and mother-child-birth.

In this context, the umbilical cord handling is merely one aspect of the new life. It is of immense significance, but its true value is appreciated only when the whole transition event is considered as oneness. Our (“western”) medical community is simply not ready for this attitude. Too much ego, too much money, too much power games, too much “I” and “me” in doctors, nurses and everybody else who feels “privileged” to be part of the medical community.

A lot of work is ahead.

By the way, it is possible to recover the birth and pre-birth experience from the depths of the adult mind. The stories told then are amazing proofs that we (adults) know really nothing about the complexity and simplicity of our own life. The most fun part is when you are asking your mother about the birth moment, relating what happened there or describing the faces you saw in the first minutes of your life here.

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George's avatar
George
May 9, 2024

It is not coincidental that my research into the boondoggle of vaccination was initially informed by my early research into childbirth before the birth of my first child. It became very obvious early on that the practice of birth in western medicine was completely ignorant and uninformed. It was my first eye opener. Fortunately, we had access to midwives and were able to avoid the vast majority of issues (although they really pushed ultrasounds, probably for liability reasons, and we managed to minimize those as well).

It wasn't until years later one of my vaccine research friends sent me a short word document explaining the physiology of birth and the effect of the blood flow after birth.

I quickly browsed through the videos and documents above and one point that I personally wasn't aware of that I rarely find anywhere mentioned is that the baby's heart changes from an effectively 2 compartment heart to a fully functioning four-chambered heart. Part of this includes new blood flows of which the cord blood plays a part.

It seems over the decades, the practice of medicine has converted from that of understanding physiology to following simplified rules without any underlying knowledge of what is actually going on. Only that can explain what can only be described as butchered medical practice.

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