Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
Feb 28

Yes, we the people reading this here today are not the cause of changing the climate ,but I assure you with ZERO doubt that the military arms of the major countries around the globe are. There has been no natural weather /climate cycles for many decades now and all one has to do is look the F*ck up in the sky on any day and observe with there own eyes how it is being done. Not to take anything away from this presentation but Mother Nature is in total collapse mode and it is observable from the astonishing rate of trees dying here in New England to the noticeable lack of insects in the spring and rare blue skies above. Here is an attempt to wake up pathetic "lawmakers " by Dane Wigington of Geoengineering .org on this crucial matter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlXIga6IC_A

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
Feb 28

What struck me most in Dr. Edwin Berry’s essay is not only the argument itself, but the discipline behind it.

The index he proposes is modest in appearance, but powerful in function. It does not try to win the debate by force. It asks a prior question: are we even still treating evidence symmetrically? That shift matters. It moves the discussion away from slogans and toward structure.

What also deserves to be said — plainly — is that publishing work like this today takes real courage. Not because it is reckless, but because the ambient environment is quietly punitive. As Norman Fenton has documented elsewhere (https://youtu.be/r7EDU_IktbU), dissent no longer needs to be formally banned to be suppressed. It only needs to be made costly, reputationally or professionally.

In that context, Berry’s essay reads as more than a technical contribution. It is an example of intellectual responsibility: careful, restrained, and willing to follow an argument where it leads, even when the incentives point elsewhere.

Whether one ultimately agrees with his conclusions or not, the method matters. So does the willingness to publish under conditions where silence is often the safer option.

That, to me, is what makes this piece worth engaging seriously — and why spaces like Unbekoming still matter.

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