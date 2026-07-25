Author’s Note. This essay is built on the work of Sasha Latypova, a former pharmaceutical research and development executive who spent thirty years inside the drug approval system before becoming one of its most detailed public critics. Her central insight, that what the American biodefense laboratories actually produce is chemical constructs designed to cause localized damage rather than the self-spreading pandemic pathogens the public is told to fear, is the argumentative spine of what follows. Her repeated invocation of Edward Haslam’s Dr. Mary’s Monkey as the historical template for today’s contract research is what led me to develop that connection into an essay of its own. Where I extend her framework, I take responsibility for the extension. Where the argument holds, credit is due to the work she has done in public, in detail, and without institutional cover.

Throughout this essay I use two registers. When I report what the participants in the New Orleans lab, or the operators of today’s contract research firms, believed they were making, I use their language: cancer-causing monkey viruses, gain-of-function research, bioweapons, vaccines. When I describe what was actually being produced, I use terrain-compatible language: toxic biological material, chemical poisons, injectable damage. The distinction matters. What the men in the lab thought they were making, and what they were actually making, are two different questions. This essay is about the second.

The address is 3225 Louisiana Avenue Parkway

The address is 3225 Louisiana Avenue Parkway, New Orleans. It sits on a three-block street shaded by oaks that grow together at their tops. The house is a modest two-story stucco rental. In the early 1960s the second-floor apartment held cages containing something between several hundred and two thousand white mice, injected repeatedly with material extracted from monkey glands.¹ The mice grew tumors. The tumors were harvested. The tumor extracts were transported by a young man named Lee Harvey Oswald from Louisiana Avenue Parkway to the Children’s Hospital next door to the U.S. Public Health Service Hospital, where a five-million-volt linear particle accelerator irradiated the extracts before they were re-injected into fresh mice. Those mice grew tumors. Those tumors were harvested. Loop.

The doctor supervising this work at the accelerator was Mary Sherman, Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Tulane, Chair of the Pathology Committee of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, partner in the Ochsner Clinic. She was, by the Times-Picayune’s description on the morning after her death, “an internationally known bone specialist.”² On the morning of 21 July 1964, at approximately four o’clock, a neighbor smelled smoke and called the police. Officers arrived, found her apartment filled with smoke, and called the fire department. Firefighters carried out a smoking mattress. Officers then entered the bedroom and found Sherman’s body. Her right arm was missing. So was most of her right rib cage. The bone of her upper arm ended in a short charred stump extending from the shoulder joint.³

The clothes piled on top of her body would ignite at 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Some of them had scorched. Most had not. Whatever removed her arm generated heat measured in thousands of degrees at minimum, focused enough to disintegrate bone while leaving synthetic fabric a few feet away only lightly damaged.⁴ Nothing in her apartment could produce such an event. The event happened somewhere else. Her body was returned to the apartment afterward. A small fire was set beneath her. A knife was taken from her kitchen drawer to explain the stab wounds inflicted after death.

Her right arm was the fact that the press was not told. Neither the Times-Picayune nor the States-Item printed it in any of the eight days of front-page coverage that followed.⁵ Twenty times in the first two days they printed the burglary angle. Then they printed that the front door had not been forced open. Then the burglar alarm had been on. Then the jewelry box, which any burglar would have carried off, had been left behind. On 3 August the Times-Picayune stopped covering the story. On 11 August the police announced a press blackout. On 18 August the States-Item stopped covering it.⁶ Her body was cremated out of state after ten days at the morgue. Her killer was never identified.

Edward Haslam’s father, an orthopedic surgeon at Tulane, was asked by someone at the coroner’s office to look at Sherman’s body and give a second opinion. He came home, poured himself a drink, and cried. His son had never seen him cry. When his son asked what had happened, he was told that a woman his father worked with had died. Only later did the family learn the fact of the missing arm. His father told his mother. His mother told the son years later. That fact, the one which as Haslam notes would have played the role of “the glove” in the O.J. Simpson trial, was the piece the public was never given.⁷

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What the underground lab actually produced

The program those mice belonged to was not attempting to cure cancer. It was attempting to induce cancer in a specific target: Fidel Castro. The extracts being irradiated in New Orleans in 1963 and 1964 were intended for injection into a foreign head of state, with the objective of producing a fatal cancer that would appear natural.⁸ Alton Ochsner was the medical figure at the center of the effort. He was President of the American Cancer Society, Chief of Surgery at Tulane, personal physician to Latin American oligarchs and CIA operatives, and founder of the anti-Communist Information Council of the Americas.⁹ Sarah Stewart, who had done the establishment’s foundational work at NIH on what medicine classified as the polyoma and SV40 monkey viruses, was recruited to lead the science. Mary Sherman ran the accelerator. David Ferrie ran the little lab on Louisiana Avenue Parkway. Lee Harvey Oswald moved material between the two.

I should be precise about what “the program” was doing. It was performing the following operation, repeated indefinitely. First, extract biological material from monkey glands, specifically kidneys, which contained the substances the operators believed to be cancer-causing viruses. Second, inject this material into mice. Third, wait for the mice to develop tumors. Fourth, harvest the tumors. Fifth, expose the harvested material to controlled doses of radiation from the linear particle accelerator, on the theory that radiation would produce “enhanced” versions with stronger tumor-inducing properties. Sixth, re-inject the irradiated material into fresh mice. Repeat. Select the batches that produce the fastest and most aggressive tumors. Refine.

Whether the material the operators believed to be a virus was in fact a virus is not the question this essay hinges on. What matters is what was empirically demonstrable at every step: injection of toxic biological material caused tumors in the animals injected; radiation of the harvested tumor material altered its properties; the altered material caused tumors in the next round of animals. The men in the lab called this “mutating cancer-causing monkey viruses.” Read the sentence again with the theoretical framework subtracted. What they were actually doing was manufacturing biological poisons by iterated toxic injury and selection, using animal tissue as the substrate. The mice were bioreactors. The tumors were product. The accelerator was a variation generator. This is not virus science. It is applied chemistry using biological raw material.

This is the mechanism. It is what the underground lab produced. It is not a theoretical framework about invisible pathogens. It is a physical process of poisoning animals, extracting the results of poisoning, and using those results as the raw material for the next round of poisoning. Everything in the Louisiana Avenue Parkway apartment, and everything in the accelerator building at the Public Health Service Hospital, was arranged to serve that process.

The context Ochsner needed to bury

The cover story problem faced by Ochsner and the men behind him in 1959 was that they had already been personally responsible for injecting hundreds of millions of Americans with the same category of material they were now trying to weaponize. In April 1955, on the tenth anniversary of Franklin Roosevelt’s death, the mass polio inoculation campaign began. The Salk vaccine was manufactured by growing what the medical establishment classified as polio virus on the kidneys of monkeys, poisoning the material with formaldehyde, and injecting the result into children.

Ochsner was a major stockholder in Cutter Laboratories of Berkeley, one of five firms manufacturing the vaccine.¹⁰ On the day the mass inoculation began, he inoculated his own grandchildren in a public demonstration of confidence. Within days his grandson was dead of polio. His granddaughter contracted polio and survived crippled.¹¹ The disaster is remembered as the Cutter Incident. It was the biggest medical fiasco in American history to that point. The Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare resigned. The Director of NIH resigned. When Ochsner’s own son sued Cutter Laboratories over the death of the grandchild, he was, in effect, suing his father, who had administered the fatal injection. The son eventually dropped the suit.¹²

A second polio vaccine, Sabin’s, was released using what the establishment called a weakened live virus grown on the same monkey kidneys. In 1959 and 1960, NIH bacteriologist Bernice Eddy discovered that the monkey kidney cell cultures used to grow both vaccines contained biological material that produced tumors when injected into hamsters. This was the same Eddy who had warned NIH in 1955 that the Salk vaccine contained material still capable of paralyzing monkeys, and whose warning had been overridden. She named it polyoma. Yale then determined that Eddy’s polyoma acted identically to what the establishment labeled Simian Virus 40, or SV40, which Sarah Stewart had identified in monkey tissue and which the establishment had classified as cancer-causing.¹³

Eddy realized what this meant. Hundreds of millions of doses of the polio vaccine, manufactured on monkey kidneys and injected into a generation of American children between 1955 and 1963, contained material the establishment itself now identified as cancer-causing. She said so, publicly, at a meeting of the New York Cancer Society in October 1960, without warning her NIH supervisors.¹⁴ NIH responded by removing her laboratory, destroying her animals, placing her under a gag order, blocking her publications, and preventing her from attending professional meetings. Her treatment became a subject of a Congressional inquiry. Maurice Hilleman of Merck later stated that the contamination was kept secret to “avoid public hysteria.”¹⁵ The number of biological contaminants subsequently identified in the polio vaccine ran into the dozens. The 1997 Journal of the National Cancer Institute acknowledged, decades after the fact, that SV40 was “one of several dozen viruses that contaminated the original Salk and Sabin polio vaccines administered to millions of school children in the United States and Europe.”¹⁶

An epidemic of previously rare soft-tissue cancers followed the vaccinated cohorts through their lives: brain cancers, bone cancers, mesotheliomas. Biomarkers the establishment identifies as SV40 DNA fragments have been recovered from many of those tumors.¹⁷

Ochsner’s cover story problem was this: the establishment had injected a generation of American children with material contaminated by cancer-associated agents. Ochsner had done so personally, in public, killing his own grandson in the process. The lawsuits and political fallout would have been catastrophic if the public had understood what had happened. The program in New Orleans was the response. If the establishment could develop, quickly and quietly, a countermeasure to the contamination, an anti-cancer vaccine on the same germ theory framework the vaccine industry ran on, the political disaster could be averted. And along the way, since they were mutating cancer-inducing material with radiation anyway, they could develop something that could be used to kill Castro. Two programs, one lab, one funding stream, one accelerator.

That is the setting in which Mary Sherman died.

What killed Mary Sherman

The three-story building at the far end of the U.S. Public Health Service Hospital grounds was, by 1962, empty of everything a Federal building normally contains: desks, files, cabinets, records, staff. It contained two pieces of medical equipment and nothing else: a microscope and a tissue slicer.¹⁸ The people who worked there had cleaned it out completely when the operation shut down.

Before that, it had housed a five-million-volt linear particle accelerator. The machine cost approximately ten million dollars in 1960 currency, paid up front in cash rather than through the multi-year contracts normal for such purchases, which is how the paper trail was avoided.¹⁹ The device was one of roughly ten linear particle accelerators built by a single manufacturer for medical applications worldwide in that era. Each was custom-designed for its specific installation. This one had been installed on the grounds of a Federal hospital, hidden from the Atomic Energy Commission’s normal oversight of such equipment. The building housing it was guarded by U.S. Marines.²⁰

Mary Sherman had access to this accelerator. She was one of the very few doctors in New Orleans who did. On the night of 20 July 1964, something happened at the accelerator. Something struck her right arm with enough energy to disintegrate the bone. The energy did not travel down her leg to ground; it exited through her right shoulder into what was likely a grounded steel wall behind her. Her rib cage on the right side was destroyed. Everything below her waist was untouched. Her hair, close to charred flesh at the shoulder, remained unburned only inches away. The energy was focused.²¹

She was still alive when the accident happened. Her heart was still beating. The program’s operators had a choice. They could take her to a hospital and explain everything. Or they could kill her, dispose of the body in a way that would obscure the mechanism of injury, and preserve the secret. The autopsy shows a stab wound to the heart delivered first, followed by a series of stab wounds to the abdomen, groin, and thigh. She was moved to her apartment. A small fire was set beneath her. A kitchen knife was removed from her drawer. The apartment was arranged as a burglary scene, and when that story fell apart, as a sex murder scene by a psychopath. Neither story matched the physical evidence of a missing right arm.

The New Orleans coroner at the time was Nicolas Chetta. The autopsy was performed by an assistant. Chetta’s name appears on none of the reports. He signed nothing. He also ruled, in 1967, that David Ferrie died of natural causes on the day before he was to be arrested for conspiracy in the JFK assassination.²² Chetta himself died shortly after, of what was reported to be a heart attack. The pattern of deaths in the New Orleans network in the mid-1960s is one that Jim Garrison spent years documenting, without ever fully understanding why the deaths were so tightly clustered. Haslam’s thesis, developed over three decades of investigation, is that the JFK assassination and the underground medical laboratory shared personnel and a common protective interest. The men who protected one had to protect the other.²³

The Sherman thread that concerns this essay is not the JFK connection. It is that a scientist working inside the program, in the accelerator building on the grounds of a Federal hospital, was killed on the job and the crime scene was manufactured to hide the mechanism of her death. The press never got the fact of the missing arm. The coroner’s own name appears on none of the paperwork. The investigation was closed. The program continued.

The manufacturing loop

Read the New Orleans operation as a manufacturing process rather than as science. Its mechanism was a fixed loop of iterated toxic injury: animals injected with material derived from other animals, damage allowed to manifest as tumors or death, damaged tissue harvested, harvested material exposed to controlled variation through the accelerator, the outputs that produced the strongest damage selected and re-injected, the cycle repeated indefinitely. The product was injectable material capable of causing specific patterns of damage in living subjects. The cover story shifted with the audience: cancer research for the general public, vaccine development for the medical establishment, an anti-Castro biological weapon for the CIA, national security for anyone who asked. The mechanism did not shift. Animals were being poisoned, their damaged tissue collected, and the collection processed for the next round of poisoning. That was the template. It is what Sasha Latypova, sixty years later, points to as the template still running today under new legal cover.²⁴

Sixty years later, in West Jefferson, Ohio

The relevant contemporary case is a contract research firm called AmplifyBio, spun off in 2021 from the Battelle Memorial Institute. Battelle is a nonprofit research corporation attached to its campus at West Jefferson, Ohio, and it holds hundreds of millions of dollars in Department of Defense contracts including DARPA and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.²⁵ In June 2022, a paper appeared in PLOS Pathogens describing an experiment AmplifyBio had conducted on twenty-five cynomolgus macaques. Sasha Latypova read the paper.²⁶

The macaques had their skulls incised, holes drilled through the bone, and a needle inserted directly into the thalamus of each brain. Through the needle the operators injected a chimeric construct combining biological components from what they identified as the vesicular stomatitis virus, the Ebola virus, and the Nipah virus. Eleven animals received the construct itself, eleven received a yellow fever vaccine as an active control, and three received saline. The animals were observed for thirty days. Then, in the language of the paper, they were “humanely terminated.” Their brains and spinal cords were harvested and sectioned for histopathology. The purpose stated in the paper was to test the construct’s “neurovirulence”: its capacity to produce brain damage. The specific study was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, or CEPI, a public-private partnership with substantial government backing that operates in the same biodefense funding ecosystem as DARPA and DTRA.²⁷

Sasha’s assessment of what was actually being tested is worth quoting directly. “The biologics are large chemical molecules that mimic aspects of bacterial toxins and other toxins derived by poisoning of animal tissues (e.g. brain). They do not self-spread and don’t cause epidemics or pandemics, but can be involved in a localized poisoning incident.”²⁸ The material being injected into monkey brains at AmplifyBio was not an infectious agent capable of releasing a pandemic. It was a chemical construct capable of producing damage in the tissue it contacted directly. When she read the AmplifyBio paper, what she recognized was the Dr. Mary’s Monkey template. Poison the animals. Harvest the damage. Use the harvest to develop the next generation of chemical constructs.

Sasha names the mechanism this way: “Synthetic biology is a metaphor, but synthetic chemistry is real.”²⁹ Real biological toxins have long existed. Anthrax, botulinum, ricin. These are chemical agents that damage what they contact directly. They are not self-spreading pathogens. What has never been demonstrated in a laboratory is the second category: a pandemic-capable organism engineered to chain from person to person. The men and women in these labs are not making the second category. What they are actually making are large synthetic molecules, designed poisons, using biological substrates and biological methods. The stated goal (vaccine development, pandemic preparedness, neurovirulence testing) is the cover. The physical output is a poison.

AmplifyBio’s parent, Battelle, sits atop hundreds of millions of dollars in Department of Defense and biodefense contracts.³⁰ The corporate model is identical to what Haslam documents: money moves through nonprofit and quasi-governmental intermediaries into contract research firms that perform the physical work of injecting animals with toxic substances and collecting the damage. The old New Orleans lab was funded off-book by CIA cash. Today’s contract laboratories are funded openly through defense-adjacent institutions and the biodefense-industrial network at large. What changed was not the mechanism. What changed was the legal cover. AmplifyBio was closed down in early 2026, its work presumably absorbed into other Battelle-connected entities.³¹ The Louisiana Avenue Parkway apartment closed down in 1964. In neither case did the closure end the program.

AmplifyBio is one contractor. Battelle operates dozens. The American biodefense apparatus, the network of federal agencies, contract research firms, primate breeding facilities, biosafety laboratories, and academic partners funded through the Department of Defense, HHS, DARPA, DTRA, BARDA, and CEPI, is not a small industry. It is one of the largest sustained federal funding streams outside of weapons procurement. What Sherman and Ferrie ran in secret from one apartment on Louisiana Avenue Parkway now runs openly across dozens of contract research firms in every region of the country. The physical process at its heart has not changed.

Why the “gain-of-function bioweapon” narrative is not what’s actually happening

The publicly circulated version of what happens in these labs is that scientists are engineering self-spreading viruses with enhanced transmissibility and virulence. These are the “gain-of-function” pathogens said to be capable of causing pandemics if they escape. Two administrations have taken opposite positions on the origin of what they called the 2020 pandemic virus. The current position of the American executive branch is that it escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.³² The previous position was that it emerged naturally from bats. Both positions require the underlying capability of engineering self-spreading pathogens to be real.

Sasha’s response, drawing on the mainstream science literature, is that the capability does not exist. She points to Ralph Baric, the University of North Carolina virologist whose lab has done the work most publicly associated with the “gain-of-function” designation, and to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, both of whom have stated that no current scientific knowledge exists to engineer self-spreading viruses with reliably enhanced transmissibility and virulence.³³ The engineered constructs produced in these labs do not behave like pandemic pathogens. They can be injected into an animal or a person and cause damage in the tissue they contact. They cannot chain from person to person in the manner the “bioweapon” narrative requires.

The reason both the “natural zoonosis” and the “lab leak” narratives serve the same racket is that both require the reader to accept the underlying capability as real. If the capability were real, one narrative could be true (a lab made it and it escaped) or the other could be true (nature made it). But the capability is not real. What the labs actually produce is chemical constructs that cause localized damage. Sasha’s phrase for what is deployed to fake a pandemic, “bio-chemical poisons” or “biomimetics,” is more accurate to what has been documented than either of the two competing pandemic origin stories.³⁴

The “lab leak” narrative is not a rebellion against the establishment story. It is the establishment’s fallback. When the zoonosis story became publicly unsustainable, the same interests that spent five years defending it pivoted to the lab leak. Both narratives protect the underlying racket by preserving the assumption that self-spreading engineered pathogens exist. Once you accept that self-spreading engineered pathogens exist, you have accepted the entire “biodefense” apparatus that funds the labs where the actual poisons are made. The trick works exactly the same way whether you believe the government or you believe the opposition to the government. Both are looking at the same magic trick from opposite ends of the room.

The monkeys that escaped and produced nothing

On 6 November 2024, forty-three rhesus macaques escaped from the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center in Yemassee, South Carolina. Mainstream outlets ran the story as a public-health alarm. Sasha was asked by The Defender to comment. Her response: nothing would happen. The escaped monkeys posed no threat because the labs do not produce self-spreading pathogens capable of causing outbreaks. The animals would probably die of cold weather or predators. Mice escape from Ralph Baric’s laboratory routinely with no consequences whatsoever.³⁵

By March 2026, nothing had happened.

In November 2025, the National Institutes of Health’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton, Montana reported a biological incident. Zero Hedge picked it up in January 2026 as a story exposing Anthony Fauci’s laboratories. Nothing happened as a result of that incident either.³⁶

The Centers for Disease Control receives approximately two hundred reports per year of what it classifies as “possible pathogen escapes” from the laboratories it regulates.³⁷ If any meaningful fraction of these represented the release of self-spreading engineered organisms, the United States would have suffered a series of catastrophic outbreaks by now. What it has suffered instead is a series of manufactured episodes of official fear: declared pandemics, public health emergencies, “pandemic preparedness” budgets. None of which are triggered by the two hundred incident reports. The pandemics are declared when the operators of the apparatus decide to declare them. They are not declared in response to laboratory escapes. That timing tells the reader what the actual product of the apparatus is.

What the apparatus actually produces

The Louisiana Avenue Parkway lab did not produce a self-spreading virus capable of assassinating Fidel Castro. What it produced was a set of injectable substances of varying toxicity, using tumor-bearing mice and irradiated biological extracts as the substrate. Castro was never assassinated by cancer. Whether any of the substances produced were ever delivered to him is unclear. What is clear is that the mechanism was iterated poisoning of animals, harvest of damaged tissue, and preparation of injectable material.

The AmplifyBio Nipah-Ebola study did not produce a self-spreading pathogen capable of releasing a pandemic. What it produced was a chemical construct that reliably damaged brain tissue when injected directly into it, and a substantial dataset for the next round of injectable products. Twenty-five monkeys had holes drilled in their heads to generate that dataset. CEPI paid for it directly, but the contractors involved come from the nexus of Battelle-connected and Defense-funded institutions the pandemic preparedness racket runs on. The paper was published openly in PLOS Pathogens because the cover story of vaccine safety testing is legally protected. The actual output, poisoning data usable for the design of future injectable biologics, is the reason the study was commissioned.

The apparatus that runs from Battelle and AmplifyBio through the DoD and the biodefense funding streams is not building pandemic viruses in the meaningful sense of that term. It is building injectable substances that cause damage in the tissue they contact. The claim that it is building pandemic viruses is the racket. The racket produces two things: the actual injectable substances, and the fear of pandemic viruses that justifies the apparatus that produces the injectable substances. Sasha has argued that the injections deployed in 2021 and 2022 under the label “mRNA vaccines” belong to the first category. The Third Story and What Is Turbo Cancer? develop that argument in this publication in detail. This essay stays with the mechanism at the substrate level: the labs, their contracts, and what they physically produce.

What ties the New Orleans lab in 1964 to the West Jefferson lab in 2024 is that both were manufacturing injectable damage using animal substrates and iterated toxic exposure, under a cover story that spoke of viruses and vaccines. The mechanism has not changed. The legal architecture around it has been formalized: Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act liability shields, Emergency Use Authorization exemptions from normal safety review, Public Health Emergency declarations that trigger the deployment of “medical countermeasures” without the ordinary approval process. But those are the legal wrappers. The physical process inside the lab has continued unchanged from Louisiana Avenue Parkway through Rocky Mountain Laboratories to West Jefferson: animals injected, tissue harvested, material processed, cycle repeated.

The endpoint of the loop is not the lab. It is the person. Hundreds of millions of doses of injectable material manufactured through this process were administered to human bodies between 2021 and 2024. Whatever the vials contained is now in the tissue of the recipients. The lab was the middle of the loop. The recipient is where it ends.

Sherman is still relevant

The right arm was the piece the public was not told. It disqualified the burglary story, the sex-murder story, the psychopath story, every story that was fed to the New Orleans press in the days after Mary Sherman’s death. It fit only one mechanism: the accelerator. And once you know the accelerator was in the empty building at the back of the Public Health Service Hospital grounds, guarded by U.S. Marines, paid for in cash out of laundered funds, you know why the arm had to be kept out of the papers.

The program that killed Mary Sherman does not require Sherman’s murder to have been solved for it to be understood. What is required is the recognition that a scientist was killed on the job of manufacturing injectable damage from animal substrates, and that the crime scene was manufactured after the fact to hide the mechanism of her death, because the mechanism of her death would have exposed the mechanism of the program. Everything the New Orleans political establishment did in the six weeks after her death was the action of an apparatus protecting a mechanism it could not afford to have understood: the burglary story, the lesbian sex-killing rumor circulated before the autopsy began, the press blackout, the missing coroner signature, the ten days at the morgue before out-of-state cremation.

The mechanism is the point. Once you have seen it once, at 3225 Louisiana Avenue Parkway and at the Public Health Service Hospital in 1964, you can see it everywhere else that money flows from military and intelligence budgets into contract research firms with drills, monkeys, and freezers. West Jefferson has a different address, different operators, macaques rather than mice, and chemical constructs rather than radiation-mutated tumor extracts as the source of variation. What is being manufactured, however, is the same category of thing: injectable damage. And it is still being manufactured under the same cover story of virus research and vaccine development, protected now by the additional legal architecture of PREP Act indemnification and Emergency Use Authorization exemptions from safety review, which did not exist in 1964.

That is the template. Once seen, it explains what the labs are for. The “gain-of-function” bioweapon narratives are both defended and attacked by the same apparatus at different times because they serve it either way. The escaped monkeys produce no pandemics because no pandemic-capable pathogen was ever inside them. The pandemics are declared when the political calendar requires them, not when the laboratories report incidents. AmplifyBio can close down in 2026 without disturbing the underlying operation because AmplifyBio was never the operation. And Mary Sherman had to disappear because her death would have exposed what the operation actually was.

Her right arm is still missing. So is the accountability.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

There was a doctor named Mary. Sixty years ago, in a city called New Orleans, she worked in a secret laboratory. In the laboratory, they made animals very sick. They injected sick stuff into mice, and the mice grew lumps. Then they took the lumps out of the mice, and used the lumps to make more sick stuff, and injected the new sick stuff into new mice, and got more lumps. Then they made more sick stuff from those lumps. Over and over.

They told everyone this was to help cure cancer. That was not really what they were doing. They were making poisons.

One night at the laboratory, something went very wrong. A very big machine hurt Mary badly. The people who ran the laboratory decided that if anyone found out what had happened to her, everyone would find out about the laboratory. So they hid her body in her apartment and made it look like a robber had killed her. The newspapers wrote stories about a robber. The police looked for a robber. No robber was ever found, because there was no robber.

Sixty years later, in a place called Ohio, there is a company that puts holes in monkeys’ heads and injects strange things into the monkeys’ brains. Then they wait a month, kill the monkeys, and take the monkeys’ brains out to study them. They say this is to make medicine. It is the same thing the doctors were doing sixty years ago, in a new building, with different animals.

When grown-ups on television say “the pandemic virus escaped from a laboratory,” they are not telling the whole truth. What escapes from those laboratories are not the kinds of germs that spread from one person to another. What comes out of those laboratories are poisons. Someone still has to inject the poisons into people for the poisons to do anything. That is what the grown-ups on television do not want you to think about.

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