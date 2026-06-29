Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
Jun 29

Vaccines are one of the most dangerous forms of medicine practiced, but the amount of deception and collusion to hide their harm for decades is outstanding and impressive. You really have to take a step and see all the angles protecting it: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-complete-vaccine-harm-profile

But once you see it, you recognize it and you warn others about it. The good news is that more and more people are waking up— and this is something to be celebrated

Reply
Share
1 reply
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
Jun 29

☣️ SIDE EFFECTS UNLIMITED INTERNATIONAL ☣️

🚨 NOW HIRING! 🚨

Position: Senior Adverse Reaction Creator 💉💦🧑‍🦽💀🏆🤧

Have you always dreamed of introducing life-shortening variables into trusting populations? 😱🔬

Can you maintain perfect composure while injecting ingredients with warning labels longer than the wine list at a three-star Michelin restaurant? ⚗️🧪📋

Can you sleep like a baby while your customers stay awake experiencing uncontrolled spasms? 😴🏆

If so, your future begins here! 🎉

At Side Effects Unlimited International, we pride ourselves on transforming unfortunate outcomes into sustainable revenue streams. 📈💰🏆

Ideal Candidates Must Demonstrate:

🧪 Proven experience inventing ingredient names nobody can pronounce in the hope nobody can spell them, search them, or ask awkward questions about them.

⚗️ Unwavering confidence around aluminum compounds, thimerosal, injected foreign proteins, and anything else best discussed in very small print.

🫧 Complete faith that lipid nanoparticles never leave the injection site. Should they occasionally go walkies, candidates must refrain from asking where they've been.

🧹 Expert sweeping under the rug of any study comparing the health outcomes of the "vaccinated" versus the unvaccinated. 📊📉🙈🗑️

🤹 Olympic-level narrative gymnastics whenever unexpected outcomes emerge.

🎯 Proven ability to invent remarkable efficacy figures against viruses never proven to exist.

Proficiency with the Adverse Reaction Explain Away™ Toolkit 🎪 Preferred narratives include fake genetics, fake viruses, and Putin.

📚 Ability to transform criticism into fact-checks, fact-checks into press releases, and press releases into "The Science™."

🔬 Experience designing unblinded clinical trials where the control group is subjected to even more horrific shots than the treatment group.

🏅 Preferred Qualifications:

✅ Ability to flatten the curve on a person's best years while maintaining a reassuring smile.

✅ Comfortable assuring the public that a substance is perfectly harmless unless injected, while carefully avoiding discussion of why that distinction might matter.

✅ Experience explaining why an adverse reaction occurring immediately after injection is proof it's working.

✅ Proven ability to distinguish between "science" and "misinformation" based entirely upon who funded the conference buffet. 🍽️💰

✅ Extensive experience chairing committees tasked with investigating themselves and finding no evidence of wrongdoing.

✅ Capable of observing a disturbing correlation, dismissing it, funding a study into it, and then celebrating when the study concludes nothing of interest was found. 🔄🏆

🌟 Employee Benefits Include:

💰 Competitive compensation and bonus structures generously funded through public money.

📺 Frequent media appearances where confidence and a big smile are valued far more highly than honesty.

🎤 Invitations to future lucrative Big Harma executive positions with no strings attached.

🏆 Eligibility for the prestigious Golden Shrug Award for Outstanding Achievement in Explaining Why Nothing Is Ever Related. 💦💀

📈 Career advancement opportunities within our rapidly expanding Department of Advanced Eugenics.

🪬 Remember:

At Side Effects Unlimited International, we don't just create problems through injection...

We give them contorted names.

💉😄📈💰

🚀 Apply today and help build a future where every adverse reaction created comes bundled with a suite of lucrative interventions. 🚀

Reply
Share
6 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture