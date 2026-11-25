In the nineteenth century, mortality among patients treated homeopathically during the recurring cholera, typhoid, scarlet fever, yellow fever, and whooping cough episodes of that era ran two to eight times lower than mortality under the conventional medical care of the day. Thomas Lindsay Bradford’s 1900 compilation The Logic of Figures records the differential across multiple American and European institutions. The treatment approach producing those outcomes was already two centuries old when Stephen Cummings, M.D., and Dana Ullman, M.P.H., published the third revised edition of Everybody’s Guide to Homeopathic Medicines in 1997 — and the method had, by then, been written out of American medical practice. What the book preserves is the method intact: how to recognise the symptom picture, how to select the single matching remedy, how to administer a potentised dose, and when to stop.

Stephen Cummings, M.D., and Dana Ullman, M.P.H., wrote Everybody’s Guide from within the credentialled medical professions whose institutional bodies — the American Medical Association foremost — had spent the twentieth century actively excluding the method they document. Cummings is a practising physician. Ullman is a public-health graduate who has taught and published on homeopathic medicine for decades. The manuscript was reviewed by multiple other physicians, including a pediatrician, before publication, and the book has remained continuously in print across three editions since 1984. The 1997 revision incorporates the clinical research record accumulated through the 1990s — peer-reviewed trials in Lancet, British Medical Journal, Pediatrics, and Human and Experimental Toxicology — without abandoning the original emphasis on what a family can safely do at home with a modest kit of remedies and careful observation.

Homeopathy in 1997 occupied an oddly split position. In France, 32 percent of family physicians were prescribing homeopathic medicines and a similar share of the public had used them. A British Medical Journal survey reported 42 percent of British physicians referring patients to homeopathic practitioners. India sustained 125 four- and five-year homeopathic medical colleges and more than 100,000 homeopathic physicians. In the United States, the practice had been reduced to a few thousand specialists — the aftermath of a twentieth-century AMA exclusion campaign that prohibited member physicians from consulting with homeopaths, lobbied successfully for legislation limiting homeopathic training, and closed what had been twenty-two homeopathic medical schools at the turn of the century. The gap between the American experience of homeopathy and the European or Indian experience was not scientific. It was engineered. The book appeared during the early years of an American revival now in its sixth decade.

Homeopathy sits inside the terrain canon on the points that matter most: microbes as the result of a compromised terrain rather than its cause; symptoms as the body’s intelligent responses rather than malfunctions to be silenced; and pharmaceutical suppression of acute symptoms as the mechanism by which acute illness becomes chronic disease — the sequence Herbert Shelton would describe in the twentieth century, already named by Hahnemann at the start of the nineteenth. The full summary develops three findings that reshape what a reader has been led to think medicine has been doing for the past hundred years: Hahnemann’s 1832 identification of microbial agents operating during that year’s cholera, fifty-one years before Koch’s 1883 identification of the organism germ theory credits with causing the illness; the 1991 Kleijnen review in the British Medical Journal that found 107 clinical trials on homeopathy, 81 of them positive, with the better-quality studies showing the strongest effects; and Hering’s Laws of Cure, which give a layperson a way to tell real healing from the suppression that merely feels like it. A child’s fever breaks. The house goes quiet. A week later a cough appears, then a rash, then something deeper. The sequence Hahnemann described in the early 1800s is the one families still live with in 2026.

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