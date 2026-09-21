Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MB's avatar
MB
5h

We have always known this; the medical community is using mentally ill children as guinea pigs for their absurd experiments.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
4h

Our society's focus on money and not the truth has created massive problems. Society does not want answers unless there is big money attached! Mental and physical health are one and the same...primarily created by putting the right nutritional food into the human mouth. Too simple. Put the wrong food and medical drugs into the human body break down mental and physical health...providing trillions of dollars to industries treating problems.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture