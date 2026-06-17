Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Unbekoming
Jun 21

Author's Note

On the contagion question. A careful reader asks how to read the Four Thieves story inside a terrain framework that rejects contagion. The thieves were not "preventing contagion." They were supporting their own terrain in a genuinely toxic environment. Decomposing bodies are a real toxic exposure: volatile breakdown products, ammonia, cadaverines and putrescines, the sheer load of biological decay. A city in mass death is a real toxic exposure: compromised water, compromised food, fear at sustained intensity, rest deprivation. The vinegar applied topically limits microbial growth on contact, which matters when handling decomposing tissue. The vinegar taken internally supported digestion during a period when everything else was compromised. The story does not require the contagion model. It requires the terrain model.

On the "alkalizing" claim. Several commenters raised the folk argument that vinegar is acidic outside the body but alkalizing once metabolized. The claim has a long history in the alkaline-ash dietary tradition. It is also not load-bearing for the case the essay makes. Blood pH is tightly regulated regardless of what you eat. The terrain question about acid-alkaline balance operates at the tissue and cellular level, not as a residue calculation from foods. Fire cider's case rests on the aromatic compounds drawn into the vinegar matrix. Whether the residual acetate metabolizes net-alkaline is a different framework's question.

On reductionism. A commenter extended the synthesis thesis to willow bark and salicylic acid. The example is exact. Whole willow has been used for centuries without the ulcers and kidney complications that follow isolated salicylic acid and synthesized aspirin. The compounds in the bark that buffer the acid are stripped away in isolation. Folk medicine kept the buffers. Pharmacology kept the acid.

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Mary Cranford's avatar
Mary Cranford
Jun 17

Awesome article! Thank you for sharing!!! I will be taking this to my doctor because he is always looking for more herbal/holistic remedies.

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