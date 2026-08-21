All the blood in the body passes through the thyroid gland every seventeen minutes, and during each passage the gland’s iodine kills weak germs and weakens strong ones — provided iodine is present. Eighty-five sterilisation cycles in twenty-four hours, running automatically, costing nothing, requiring only that the chemical agent be there to do the work. Folk Medicine: A Doctor’s Guide to Good Health, published in 1958 by D. C. Jarvis, documents this mechanism alongside a more uncomfortable observation: chlorinated drinking water and table salt strip iodine from the body through the halogen displacement law, because lighter halogens displace heavier ones from biological tissue. Chlorine displaces iodine. Fluorine displaces all three. The seventeen-minute cycle continues running, but empty.

Jarvis was a fifth-generation Vermonter who trained in organised medicine at Burlington, served as an ear-nose-throat physician in Barre for over fifty years, and conducted a twenty-year correspondence study with fifty nationally known doctors — many of them faculty members at medical schools — across thirty-two states. The letters went out Tuesdays and Fridays, basing their findings on cumulative observations from his clinical practice. He came to the work as a trained specialist who recognised, on arriving in Barre, that he would need to learn the indigenous medicine of the back-road farms if he hoped to gain the confidence of the people he served. The book is the testable residue of that fifty-year practice — protocols followed in dairy herds and human patients, urine reactions recorded over two years by twenty-four “human guinea pigs,” milk-production tables across multiple seasons.

By 1958 the pharmaceutical model was well established and the older nutritional traditions were being displaced from medical training. Sulphanilamide had been tried on the Jersey cow with chronic mastitis “for two years” and had failed; vinegar resolved it. Penicillin was being used to save seriously sick cows in herds not receiving iodine. Chlorination of municipal water supplies was treated as settled public health, the halogen-displacement consequence unmentioned. Honey, which Sackett had documented at Colorado Agriculture College as killing typhoid germs in forty-eight hours and dysentery germs in ten, was being replaced on American tables by manufactured corn syrup. Jarvis was writing into a moment when what farm communities had known for generations was being stripped from clinical practice and replaced with patented substitutes that suppressed symptoms while leaving the underlying terrain unaddressed.

The framework sits within the older terrain tradition that Béchamp and Bernard articulated and that Shelton extended into the suppression-to-chronic-disease pathway: the soil determines what grows, the symptom is the body’s intelligent response, the suppression of the symptom drives the acute toward the chronic. The full summary unpacks the bacterial pH table supplied to Jarvis by a medical-school bacteriology department — every pathogenic organism on the list grows on alkaline media, every one — alongside the 23 boarder cows whose pregnancies started within four months on apple-cider vinegar, the eight-year-old boy whose five-month head cold cleared within five minutes of his first chew of honeycomb, and Cavanaugh’s demonstration at Cornell that kelp reduces fracture healing time by twenty per cent. The Andean Peruvians at 16,000 feet make the month-long round trip to the Pacific to fill little bags with kelp, which they carry carefully. They use it, they say, to guard the heart.