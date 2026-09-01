Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Flatulus Maximus's avatar
Flatulus Maximus
3h

"For two centuries and counting, a class of chemical compounds known to be poisons has been administered to sick people..." Gee, it sounds a LOT like vaccines, eh?

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

Great! Now have an additional chemo drug to treat cancer! Added to the oncologist cook book of approved drugs for administering to the cancer patient. Any potentially life saving drug that is not in the cook book is forbidden to be used. Goes for Ivermectin and all the other drugs that are successfully reversing cancer outside the Big Pharma controlled cancer treatment programs. Dr. Malik is is reporting on the successes as well as others.

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