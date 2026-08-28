Video games raise dopamine in the brain's pleasure center by roughly 100 percent, matching the effect of sex. The measurement comes from Koepp's 1998 imaging study and predates the 72-inch ultra-realistic combat simulators eight-year-olds now play for hours at a time. Add a variable-ratio reward schedule identical to a slot machine's, and the resulting compulsion overwhelms a child's frontal cortex, the region responsible for impulse control that does not finish developing until the mid-twenties. Glow Kids: How Screen Addiction Is Hijacking Our Kids and How to Break the Trance (St. Martin's Press, 2016), Nicholas Kardaras's clinical account of what glowing screens do to the developing brain, documents through peer-reviewed neuroimaging that a first-grader playing Minecraft for hours produces the same white-matter damage a cocaine addict produces, measured on identical brain scans, in identical executive-function regions.

Kardaras is a clinical psychologist who teaches neuropsychology and runs Hamptons Discovery, an addictions treatment program in East Hampton, New York. At the time of writing he had spent fourteen years working with adolescents with emotional, cognitive, behavioral, and developmental issues, and had participated in more than a thousand Committee on Special Education meetings inside public school buildings. He noticed a pattern in that clinical work: roughly 90 percent of the students classified with attentional, behavioral, emotional, or developmental problems also had a problematic relationship with screens. The book emerges from that clinical observation and from his separate work treating addiction at the residential rehab level, where the same withdrawal, tolerance, and compulsion signatures he had documented in alcoholics and heroin addicts began appearing in twelve-year-olds who had lost their tablets.

The book landed in 2016, six years after Apple released the iPad and after the Kaiser Family Foundation had documented in 2010 that American children between eight and eighteen were spending 7.5 hours daily in front of screens. The Common Core, adopted by forty-five states beginning in 2010, had opened a national K-12 market for standardized digital curriculum, and companies including Amplify (backed by Rupert Murdoch to the tune of nearly a billion dollars) were racing to put tablets in every classroom. The Los Angeles Unified School District had just watched its $1.3 billion iPad program collapse into an FBI investigation after students hacked the tablets within weeks and played video games and pornography instead. The World Health Organization had classified cell phone radiation as a possible carcinogen in 2011. ADHD diagnoses had risen 800 percent over three decades. Meanwhile, Silicon Valley engineers at Google and Apple were sending their own children to local no-tech Waldorf schools. The establishment framed screens as the future of learning. The neuroimaging literature, gathered systematically in this book, tells a different story.

Written from within mainstream neuroscience and addiction medicine, Glow Kids arrives independently at conclusions the terrain paradigm has long held: that what medicine labels psychiatric disorder is often the body’s response to environmental exposure, and that nature immersion is a direct route back to health. The full summary unpacks Dr. Victoria Dunckley’s Electronic Screen Syndrome and the four-to-six-week tech fast that resolves symptoms in 80 percent of children with an underlying diagnosis; the neuroimaging work of Bartzokis and Hao Lei establishing that screen addiction and cocaine addiction leave the same signature on the brain; and the sequence by which the Educational Industrial Complex, backed by Murdoch, Bill Gates, and the MacArthur Foundation, sold a $60 billion market that no credible research supports. In the basement of a café in Loutro, on the coast of Crete, two American boys sit in the darkness playing video games while the Mediterranean glitters over their heads.