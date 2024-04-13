Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
Apr 13, 2024Edited

Thank you for this. I am a mega big fan of Leslie Manookian's. Every time I get on an airplane, I thank her with all my heart.

Leslie says of winning the airline mask mandate lawsuit (to quote from the interview): "I believe that win marked a turning point in the whole covid era as it inspired those who saw the truth to keep fighting and, perhaps more than anything, it gave them hope."

I answer: Yes, this is exactly so. It was a profoundly important turning point win for freedom.

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The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
Apr 13, 2024

She's right. EVERYONE should learn how to apply homeopathy. It IS an amazing medical system, in its own right. Which is exactly why it had to be targeted in the Flexnor report by Rothschild and co.

Can't monetise and regulatory capture medicine as a capitalist industry, if you have a cheap, highly accessible, exceedingly effective, and exquisitely safe modality already in use for multiple centuries (yes multiple!). It makes the other (barely 1 century of practice) modalities like pharmaceutical and surgery, look like archaic poisoning and butchery.😐😐🤔🤐🤐

Given the current global situation and looking forward into the future (current healthcare systems failing, loss of drs, and excessive costs), i would suggest everyone learn how to use homeopathy for themselves, their families and their local community. Anyone interested can start by looking at Dana Ullman's Substack. Banergee protocols in India, in Australia Dr Isaac Golden, and there are multitudes of other amazing homeopathy, all over the world, doing amazing work. Humbly, quietly and doggedly, getting done what needs to be done, for their fellow humanity, without sacrificing the first rule of medicine- FIRST DO NO HARM😊.

#homeopathyforall #futuremedicines #firstrule #donoharm #medicineforpeople #wearemany #wearememory #wewillnotforgive #mistakeswereNOTmade #getlocalised

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