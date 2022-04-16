Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Biswrest's avatar
Biswrest
Apr 16, 2022

Great follow up to episode 4 shot in the dark.

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Teresa
Apr 17, 2022

As a parent of a child who never got a single needle, I can say it was a scary decision at the time but now that she's a teen I can look back and realise I have no regrets. Maybe we got lucky as she was never exposed to any of the 'dreaded' childhood diseases, but all I know is she never once struggled with fevers, ear infections, auto-immune issues or being on the spectrum, and I'm very thankful for that.

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