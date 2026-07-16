Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag's avatar
Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag
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Brilliant !

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Let me add. this observation in direct connection to the "Lazarus Report" under Note 2 - this time for the COVID jabs.

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WHO VigiAccess Lists 5.8 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Event Reports

https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/who-vigiaccess-lists-58-million-covid

"World Health Organization data show system-wide adverse event reports spanning neurological, cardiac, immune, gastrointestinal, and reproductive categories."

Jon Fleetwood - Jan 12, 2026

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The "Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare/HHS study" is the "Lazarus-Report" - a study done between 2006 and 2009 - only 1% of adverse events reported on vaccines.

Which means 5.8 Millionen "events" to be multiplied by 100.

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Hence organized crime hidden and coverered by "science".

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