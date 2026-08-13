Author’s Note

The August 10, 2026 executive order on childhood vaccines is presented as reform. Read carefully, it is two documents at once. The first document names concerns that critics of the schedule have documented for decades. The second document preserves every product on the schedule intact. Both documents were signed at the same time by the same pen.

This essay is a companion to the IACC Strategic Plan analysis. Where that document could not name the cause, this one names some of the causes and preserves them.

The Sentence in Section 2(b)

Section 2(b) of the August 10, 2026 executive order states that the combined measles, mumps, rubella vaccine should be administered as three separate single-disease shots “once such products are domestically available,” and “to the maximum extent feasible, all childhood immunizations should be administered at separate medical visits.”¹

This single sentence contains the structure of the entire document.

The first half is a concession critics of the schedule have been documenting for decades. The combined MMR carries injury patterns the separate shots do not. The density of injections in the current pediatric schedule exceeds what the body can process without damage. Both claims have been treated as fringe in mainstream discussion. Both are now written into a presidential directive.

The second half is a preservation mechanism. “Once such products are domestically available” places the split MMR behind a supply condition that does not currently exist. “To the maximum extent feasible” places injection spacing behind a standard that the current pediatric visit already meets by fitting multiple injections into a single appointment. The concession names the harm. The conditional language keeps the harm in place.

First Pair: The Aluminum Admission

Section 3(c) directs the HHS Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines to “develop additional alternative adjuvants to aluminum and conduct comparative safety and efficacy studies.”¹

Alternative adjuvants would not need to be developed if the existing adjuvant were safe. Comparative safety studies would not be needed if the safety of the current adjuvant were established. The word “alternative” presumes something to replace, and the word “comparative” presumes something to compare against. What the executive order now concedes was documented in the peer-reviewed biomedical literature more than a decade before it was signed.

In 2013, a research group at the Université Paris-Est demonstrated that aluminum adjuvant injected into a mouse reached the brain one year after injection. Macrophages at the injection site engulfed the aluminum particles and carried them through the lymphatic and blood circulation. The blood-brain barrier did not block the passage because the aluminum was inside the cells that cross it. The researchers described the delivery as a Trojan horse passage into the brain. Their conclusion, in the peer-reviewed biomedical literature, was that continuously escalating doses of this material in the population might become “insidiously unsafe,” particularly in infants whose blood-brain barrier is still forming.²

A 2017 follow-up study from the same group inverted the standard toxicology assumption. Low repeated doses of aluminum adjuvant were more neurotoxic than large single doses. Higher doses formed inflammatory nodules at the injection site that walled the aluminum off locally. Lower doses did not form nodules and reached the brain unimpeded. The current pediatric schedule administers small aluminum doses repeatedly across dozens of injections. That is the regime the 2017 study identified as most likely to move aluminum into the brain.² The peer-reviewed conclusion was that the classical rule that “the dose makes the poison” does not describe how this material behaves.

In 2017 Christopher Exley of Keele University in England examined brain tissue from five people who had died with autism. Aluminum content was elevated in every case. More striking than the elevation was the location. The aluminum sat inside cells of the same type that carry aluminum from vaccine injection sites through the body. Exley concluded that the aluminum in these brains had reached them via the same pathway the earlier studies had mapped: injection site, macrophage, blood-brain barrier, brain tissue.²

Thomas Cowan compiles this literature in Vaccines, Autoimmunity, and the Changing Nature of Childhood Illness, together with the parallel work of Christopher Shaw, Lucija Tomljenovic, and Guillemette Crépeaux.²

The executive order does not remove a single aluminum-containing product from the schedule. It does not require a comparative safety study before continued administration. It directs plans “within 90 days,” which is planning, not action. The current products remain recommended. The children who receive them between now and whenever an alternative is developed, tested, approved, manufactured, and distributed will receive the material that a French research group had warned about, in peer-reviewed print, thirteen years earlier.

The admission is real. The preservation is complete.

The First Pair above operates within the establishment’s own framing of aluminum as the substance to worry about. That framing is narrower than the physical evidence supports.

Second Pair: The MMR Split

Section 2(b) directs that the MMR be administered as three separate shots “once such products are domestically available.” Section 3(a) directs the task force to “offer options to administer core childhood vaccines, starting with MMR, as single vaccines rather than combination products/doses, including by working with the private sector and other countries as appropriate, while guaranteeing continued availability of combination vaccines.”¹

The final clause carries the preservation. Combination products are guaranteed to remain available. The separate-shot alternatives are directed to be developed. The combined MMR remains the product that will be administered until the split products exist domestically and are chosen by the parent, the pediatrician, and the insurer.

Three components delivered in a single injection carry a load different from three separate shots. Parental reports of regression, the clustering of onset following the combined shot rather than the separate components, and decades of critical writing all point to the combination itself as the site of injury. Andrew Wakefield’s 1998 paper in The Lancet documented twelve children with regressive developmental disorder; parents linked the onset of behavioural symptoms to the combined MMR immunization in eight of the twelve cases. Wakefield’s own recommendation at the time was that parents have the option of separate vaccines rather than the combined shot.³

Merck is the sole US manufacturer of the licensed MMR product and does not offer measles, mumps, or rubella as separate shots for the US market. The company has faced a False Claims Act suit filed by two of its former virologists alleging manipulation of the mumps component efficacy data.⁴ The domestic availability condition, in practical terms, places the split MMR behind whatever Merck chooses to do next, or behind whatever competitor emerges from the task force process, or behind whatever the private sector and other countries produce for export to the United States.

Japan discontinued the combined MMR in 1993 after concerns about aseptic meningitis from the mumps component of the vaccine. Since then, Japanese public health authorities have administered the mumps vaccine separately from a combined measles-and-rubella shot.³ The executive order that claims to align US recommendations with “best practices from peer, developed countries” makes no reference to Japan’s precedent. Thirty-three years after Japan restructured its own MMR delivery, the separated products the executive order directs the task force to develop remain unavailable in the United States.

The physical measurements of the reform are straightforward. Each 0.5 mL dose of the combined MMR contains, per Merck’s own package insert, 14.5 mg of sorbitol, 14.5 mg of hydrolyzed gelatin, 1.9 mg of sucrose, up to 0.3 mg of recombinant human albumin, fetal bovine serum, and approximately 25 mcg of neomycin, in a base of sodium phosphate buffer.¹⁴ Merck’s historical single-antigen products (Attenuvax, Mumpsvax, Meruvax II) carried the identical excipient loading per 0.5 mL dose. Under the reformed schedule, a child would receive three 0.5 mL injections in place of one. The total volume of injected material triples. So does the mass of every excipient the vials contain: 43.5 mg of sorbitol, 43.5 mg of hydrolyzed gelatin, 75 mcg of neomycin, and three separate exposures to fetal bovine serum.

The admission that the MMR should be split is significant. Every year that passes before the split products are available is a year in which the combined MMR is the recommended product. The executive order does not restrict the combined MMR during that period. It preserves it explicitly.

Third Pair: The Spacing

The second clause of Section 2(b) states that “to the maximum extent feasible, all childhood immunizations should be administered at separate medical visits.”¹

Neil Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies compiles the published literature on the cumulative burden of the current schedule.⁵ The number of injections administered in the first eighteen months of life has multiplied several times over the past four decades. The volume of adverse events reported to VAERS has moved in the same direction. The studies compiled include comparisons showing that simultaneous administration of multiple injections carries adverse event rates the same injections administered separately do not.

The mechanism is not obscure. Charles Richet’s Nobel Prize work on injection-induced sensitization, awarded in 1913, established that foreign proteins introduced by injection produce a body-wide response of increasing intensity with each subsequent exposure.⁶ Introducing foreign material through the skin bypasses the digestive and mucosal routes through which the body normally processes such material. The response is what the body does to defend the terrain when material enters through a route it is not designed to handle. Multiplying the number of simultaneous introductions multiplies the burden.

“To the maximum extent feasible” is the phrase that governs this admission. Feasibility is defined nowhere in the document. In current pediatric practice, it is feasible to administer six injections at a single well-child visit: the visit takes ten minutes, the parent is present, the pediatrician is billing, and the insurer is reimbursing on the schedule. Nothing in current feasibility requires separation. The executive order does not redefine feasibility. It appeals to it.

The admission is significant. It concedes that same-visit administration carries risk that separated administration does not. The preservation follows: nothing in the order requires the redefinition of feasibility that would give the preference operational force.

The Vials

The aluminum admission focuses attention on a declared ingredient. It says nothing about what is in the vial that no one declared.

In 2017, Antonietta Gatti and Stefano Montanari, materials scientists at the Italian National Council of Research, published a peer-reviewed examination of forty-four vaccines obtained from pharmacies in Italy and France.¹³ They used a Field Emission Gun Environmental Scanning Electron Microscope with X-ray spectroscopy to identify the elemental composition of every particle they found in a twenty-microliter drop of each. The manufacturers included Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Novartis, and Merck.

Forty-three of the forty-four vaccines contained particulate contamination that appeared on no package insert. The elemental catalog included lead, tungsten, stainless steel, bismuth, gold, silver, platinum, cerium, zirconium, hafnium, antimony, strontium, barium, copper, tin, and zinc, in various alloy combinations. None of these materials had a declared role in any of the vaccines’ formulations.

The particle counts vary. Anti-tetanus products returned the lowest counts, in single digits per twenty-microliter drop. The childhood vaccines returned the highest. Varilrix, the chickenpox vaccine, returned 2,723 particles per twenty microliters. Infanrix hexa, the six-in-one combination given to infants, returned 1,821. Cervarix returned 1,569. Gardasil returned between 304 and 454, depending on the batch. A standard injection is half a milliliter, or twenty-five drops of the size Gatti and Montanari examined.

The forty-fourth vaccine was Feligen CRP by Virbac. It contained none of the heavy metals or industrial alloys cataloged in the human samples. Feligen is for cats. The veterinary production line examined by the same instruments at the same resolution produced a clean vial. The human production lines did not.

The instruments Gatti and Montanari used are standard equipment in materials science, semiconductor manufacturing, forensic analysis, and environmental toxicology. Any contract laboratory with the relevant instruments could replicate the protocol in an afternoon. The pharmaceutical manufacturers named in the paper already own instruments of this class for other purposes. The examination has never been part of pharmaceutical quality control for injectable products.

What pharmaceutical quality control actually examines is different. Sterility testing checks for viable microorganisms. Endotoxin testing checks for bacterial cell wall fragments. Potency assays confirm the declared active ingredient. Visible particulate inspection involves a trained human holding the vial to a light. Visible inspection cannot resolve particles below approximately fifty microns. Most of what Gatti and Montanari documented falls below that threshold.

The executive order does not require the examination the Gatti and Montanari paper demonstrated. It does not name the contamination the paper documented. It directs research into alternative adjuvants to aluminum. It does not direct research into what else is in the vial.

The paper was published nine years ago in the International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination. The findings have not been refuted. No follow-up examination has been commissioned by any of the manufacturers named. No regulatory framework requiring the testing has been proposed by the FDA, the European Medicines Agency, or any national medicines agency. Administrative action has been taken against the authors by Italian authorities. The instruments still exist, the samples remain on the pharmacy shelf, and the examination has not been repeated by anyone the industry or the regulators have authorized to speak.

The “gold standard” schedule the executive order establishes does not require the manufacturers to know, or disclose, what is actually in the vials they produce. The debate about aluminum adjuvants presupposes that aluminum is the substance to worry about. Aluminum is a declared ingredient. What Gatti and Montanari documented is what is in the vial that no one declared.

Liability

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 removed civil liability from vaccine manufacturers for injuries caused by federally recommended childhood vaccines. Injured parties can no longer sue in state court for defective design. Product liability was replaced by a specialized federal compensation program funded by an excise tax on doses, adjudicated without juries, with capped damages, tight filing deadlines, and burden-of-proof rules that shift against petitioners.

The Supreme Court affirmed the structure in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth (2011), holding that childhood vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe” products for which design-defect claims in state court are preempted.¹²

The result is a market in which the manufacturer captures every dollar of revenue from every dose sold under the schedule and bears no cost for the injuries the doses cause. The number of routine childhood vaccines approximately tripled after 1986. This is the predicted behavior of firms operating in the incentive structure Congress created. Product liability is the mechanism through which the ordinary market prices harm: plaintiffs sue, insurers price the risk, manufacturers redesign or withdraw the product. Without that mechanism, no signal returns to the manufacturer indicating a product should be improved or withdrawn. Harm accumulates on the consumer side of the transaction indefinitely.

The executive order does not touch the 1986 Act. It reclassifies products within the schedule, directs alternative adjuvants to be developed, and permits some conditional splitting and spacing. Every product it discusses remains liability-free. Every alternative adjuvant the task force develops, if adopted, will be liability-free the moment it enters the schedule. The task force itself, revived by the order after nearly three decades of dormancy, operates within a statutory framework in which the manufacturers of the products it reviews face no financial consequence for the injuries those products cause.

The $50 million Gardasil settlement documented above is a rare exception. Merck paid because the Gardasil plaintiffs found routes around the 1986 Act’s preemption, primarily through state-court design-defect claims that survived early motions. Merck’s own description of the settlement as “not material” is the market speaking: this is what liability costs when the shield holds against most claims and fails against only a few. A functional liability system would return that number to something material.

This is the structural layer under everything the essay has documented. The aluminum adjuvants Gherardi warned about remain on the schedule because no market signal against them exists. The combined MMR remains the recommended product because Merck bears no cost for the injuries the combination causes. HPV, hepatitis B at birth, and the ever-lengthening schedule stay in place because reclassification within the schedule preserves the liability shield around every product it touches. Section 4’s exemption fight matters, and the podium admissions at the signing were real, but neither reaches the mechanism that generates the harm. That mechanism is the 1986 Act.

What Has No Counter-Admission

The three categories in Section 2(a) retain every currently recommended childhood vaccine product.¹

The first category, immunizations recommended for all children, includes measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Haemophilus influenzae type B, pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus, and varicella.

The HPV vaccine is on this list. It is aimed at adolescent sexual behavior, not at any childhood exposure, which places a vaccine addressing future sexual activity in the same tier as those addressing the traditional childhood conditions. Mary Holland and her co-authors compiled the injury signal, the litigation record, and the regulatory history of this product in The HPV Vaccine on Trial.⁷ In June 2026, weeks before the executive order was signed, Merck agreed to pay approximately $50 million to settle more than 200 lawsuits brought by plaintiffs who alleged Gardasil caused injuries including postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and other reproductive and cardiovascular conditions. Merck denied liability while describing the settlement as “not material” to the company.¹⁰ None of that record appears in the executive order. The HPV vaccine moves through the document as an established consensus product.

The second category, recommended for high-risk groups, includes hepatitis B. In current US practice, hepatitis B is administered at birth to every infant, regardless of maternal status. The executive order does not restrict this. It places hepatitis B in the high-risk category, which describes what the product was originally designed for (intravenous drug users, sex workers, healthcare workers) rather than what it is currently administered to (every newborn on the first day of life). The gap between the category label and the practice is not closed. The birth dose is not addressed.

The third category, shared clinical decision-making, includes COVID-19 and influenza. This is the softest category. It permits the products to remain recommended without requiring them.

The categorization overlaps with itself. Hepatitis A and hepatitis B each appear in both category (ii) and category (iii). The meningococcal products appear in both. A product placed under “shared clinical decision-making” is at the same time placed under “high-risk groups.” The classification is provisional rather than analytical; it tells the reader what tier each product occupies while placing multiple products in multiple tiers at once.

The schedule contains every product it did the day before the executive order was signed. No product has been removed, no age of administration changed, no dose reduced. What defenders will describe as a reduction from seventeen routine vaccines to eleven is a reclassification of six vaccines into the other two categories, not an elimination of any product. The reforms specified in Sections 2(b) and 3 concern the manner of administration, the components of manufacture, and the future development of alternatives. The list of what is administered stands.

The Conditional Language

Reading the sections together, the pattern is a system rather than a scatter of phrases.

“Once such products are domestically available.” “To the maximum extent feasible.” “As appropriate.” “Consistent with applicable law.” “Within 90 days, present plans.” “Take appropriate steps.” “To the fullest extent allowable by law.” “Subject to the availability of appropriations.”¹

None of these phrases, taken alone, is unusual for a federal document. Read together, they compose the mechanism by which the admissions coexist with the preservation. Every concession is conditional, every directive prospective, every action contingent on further process the order initiates but does not complete. The task force will present plans, alternative adjuvants remain to be developed, and states will be advised to consider updates to their own laws. The reform is not enacted by the order. It is scheduled by the order for consideration at a later time under conditions the order does not create.

The word most frequently absent from the document is “shall,” used without qualification. When “shall” appears, it is generally followed by a qualifier. Shall take appropriate measures. Shall, within 90 days, present plans. Shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

An executive order that removes products from the schedule requires no such qualifiers. An executive order that adjusts recommendations without removing products requires all of them.

The conditional language and the liability shield are not competing explanations. They operate at different depths. The conditional language is the drafting technique available to a White House whose task could be accomplished by drafting. What made that possible was the liability shield. A market operating under normal liability rules would already have removed the products the order preserves.

Section 4

Section 4 contains the one non-conditional directive in the document.

The Attorney General is directed to “take appropriate measures to further meritorious legal actions challenging State laws that conflict with States’ constitutional and Federal statutory obligations related to parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodations, and equal protection under the law, including, to the extent applicable under Federal law, States’ obligations to provide religious and medical exemptions from childhood and adolescent immunization requirements.”¹

If enforced, this provision changes the ground for parental choice. State laws restricting religious and medical exemptions have been the primary mechanism by which the pediatric schedule has been made effectively mandatory for school enrollment. California’s SB 277, New York’s repeal of religious exemptions, and Maine’s LD 798 narrowed or eliminated non-medical exemption access across the past decade. Some states have gone further still. California’s AB 144, signed in September 2025, freezes the state’s baseline vaccine recommendations at the pre-January 2025 federal ACIP schedule and authorizes California officials to update independent of any subsequent federal changes. California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii coordinate through the West Coast Health Alliance, which draws its recommendations from professional medical societies rather than from the CDC.¹¹ Federal legal action against those laws, if pursued with the resources of the Department of Justice and sustained across administrations, would need to overcome both the narrowed exemptions and the insulation statutes designed to preserve pre-order schedules.

The provision may also function as political cover. It gives the executive order a piece of visible, dramatic action that can absorb press attention while the schedule itself continues undisturbed. The exemption fight is legible to the public in a way that the aluminum adjuvant development timeline is not. A DOJ suit against a state exemption law generates coverage; the continued administration of the current MMR does not. An administration that wanted to appear to be reforming the schedule while leaving the schedule intact would design an order that looked exactly like this one.

Both readings are available in the document as written. The order directs the action. The action has not yet occurred. Enforcement will be determined by the priorities of the Attorney General, the resources allocated, the cases selected, the standing of the plaintiffs, and the response of the federal courts. None of these are specified in the order. The provision that is materially significant is also the provision whose meaning will be determined by events not yet in evidence.

The document does not tell us which reading is correct. It presents both.

The Signing

The executive order was signed in the Oval Office on August 10, 2026. What was said from the podium during the signing ceremony is public record.⁹

President Trump described the volume of vaccines pushed into a small child in one visit as excessive, comparable to a soda bottle’s worth of material. He said the combined MMR components “can be explosive” when given together, though safe when administered separately. Hepatitis B, in his view, should wait until adolescence rather than being given at birth. The administration’s goal, he said, was to return the autism rate to something like its level thirty years earlier.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services, cited the autism prevalence figures directly: one in thirty-one children nationally, one in nineteen in California, one in twelve and a half boys. In 1970, the baseline was less than one in ten thousand. “Genes don’t cause epidemics,” Kennedy said. Something in the environment did. He then named what HHS was studying: aluminum adjuvants, the timing of the hepatitis B vaccine, vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated health outcomes, and conditions ranging from allergies to autism to what medicine labels autoimmune disease. The Secretary of Health and Human Services stood in the Oval Office and named the categories that critical writers have been naming for decades.

Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff, told the room that giving children shot after shot at population scale produces “vaccine injuries.” He asked why Japan gives measles, mumps, and rubella as separate shots while the United States packages them together.

Jay Bhattacharya, director of the NIH, addressed the genetic-predisposition frame directly. Genetic vulnerability could contribute, he said, but could not by itself account for the scale of the rise. Environmental factors had to be involved.

Every product on the schedule remained recommended in the document they signed.

The scale of what was admitted from the podium is itself the finding. The President of the United States acknowledged, at the signing of a federal directive, that the childhood vaccine schedule has produced an autism rate several hundred times higher than the rate a generation earlier. He accepted, as a policy goal, reversing it. In any other industry, the head of state admitting an industry-caused epidemic on this scale would trigger cascading legal liability, regulatory dissolution, and product withdrawal. In this industry, the admission produced a task force, a directive to develop alternatives, and reclassification of six products from one category to two. The admission was safe to make because the products admitted to be causing the epidemic have been legislatively shielded from the lawsuits the admission would otherwise trigger.

The Beating

The essay to this point has treated the reforms as the executive order presents them: as concessions worth analyzing. Measured on their own physical terms, the reforms do not reduce the harms they claim to address. The MMR case shows the reforms tripling every measurable quantity of the injection they claim to make safer.

Laura Hayes, in her November 2018 talk “Why Is This Legal?”,⁸ proposed the analogy that reveals what the safer-schedule concessions actually amount to. A parent beating their child seven times a week is convinced to reduce the beatings to three times a week. This sounds safer in theory, but any of the beatings could still be fatal or cause permanent injury. As Hayes put it, there is no “safe schedule for beating a child.”

The August 10, 2026 executive order does not propose reducing the beatings. It admits that the beatings are harmful. It proposes to space some of them out to separate visits, once conditions permit, to the maximum extent feasible. In the case of the MMR, the document goes further. The combined injection is admitted to be harmful. The proposed reform is to replace it with three separate injections. A child who currently receives one 0.5 mL MMR shot would, under the reformed schedule, receive three 0.5 mL shots. The reform triples the number of times the child is held down and injected. It also triples the volume of material injected, the mass of every excipient the vials contain, and, per the contamination Gatti and Montanari documented, the exposure to whatever undeclared industrial debris is in the production line. The admission of harm from the combination is answered by tripling every measurable quantity of the beating.

The document admits the harm. It does not stop the beating. In the MMR case, the reform multiplies it.

In Print Five of my books are now available as paperbacks, printed to order through Lulu and shipped worldwide. The Unvaccinated lays out the completely unvaccinated as a comparison group across twenty chapters and five appendices — as far as I know, the only book of its kind. Medicalized Motherhood follows a woman through 123 documented interventions from teenage pill to postpartum discharge. Drilling for Profit argues that cavities, gum disease, and crooked teeth are a dietary problem the dental profession treats surgically. What Your Vet Can’t Tell You applies the same critique to pets — food, vaccines, and a profession trained by the industries whose products cause the harm. Escape from Psychiatry documents the fabrication of the DSM, the collapse of the serotonin hypothesis, and the specific damage done by every major psychiatric drug class. A physical book reaches the person a Substack post never will — the sceptical relative, the friend who won’t click a link but might open a book, the visitor whose eye lands on a coffee table. Buy one to keep, and one to give away.

References

¹ Executive Order, “Delivering Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations for Americans,” The White House, August 10, 2026.

² Thomas Cowan, MD, Vaccines, Autoimmunity, and the Changing Nature of Childhood Illness, Chelsea Green Publishing, 2018. Chapters on aluminum adjuvants, macrophage transport, and the Gherardi/Crépeaux work on macrophagic myofasciitis and aluminum biopersistence.

³ John Leake and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, Vaccines, Skyhorse Publishing, 2025. Chapters on the Wakefield case, the 1998 Lancet paper, and Japan’s 1993 discontinuation of the combined MMR.

⁴ United States ex rel. Krahling and Wlochowski v. Merck & Co., Case No. 10-cv-4374, US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. False Claims Act suit filed August 2010 by two former Merck virologists alleging manipulation of mumps component efficacy testing; amended complaint filed 2012; a district court ruled in Merck’s favor in July 2023.

⁵ Neil Z. Miller, Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies: 400 Important Scientific Papers Summarized for Parents and Researchers, New Atlantean Press, 2016. Sections on cumulative injection burden and simultaneous administration.

⁶ Charles Richet, “Anaphylaxis,” Nobel Lecture, December 11, 1913. Documented mechanism of injection-induced sensitization.

⁷ Mary Holland, Kim Mack Rosenberg, Eileen Iorio, The HPV Vaccine on Trial: Seeking Justice for a Generation Betrayed, Skyhorse Publishing, 2018.

⁸ Laura Hayes, “Why Is This Legal?” presentation delivered November 2, 2018, Your Health Freedom symposium, Utah. Republished October 8, 2025.

⁹ President Trump signing remarks and press conference on Executive Order “Delivering Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations for Americans,” The White House, August 10, 2026. All quotations in this section are drawn from the official transcript.

¹⁰ “Merck to Settle Bulk of Gardasil Suits for About $50 Million,” Bloomberg, June 4, 2026. Settlement of approximately 200 cases alleging Gardasil caused injuries including postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and premature ovarian insufficiency; Merck denied liability and characterized the settlement as “not material.”

¹¹ California Assembly Bill 144, signed by Governor Newsom on September 17, 2025. Establishes the California Department of Public Health as the state authority for vaccine recommendations, using the pre-January 2025 federal ACIP schedule as the baseline. West Coast Health Alliance formed September 3, 2025 by California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii.

¹² Bruesewitz v. Wyeth LLC, 562 U.S. 223 (2011). Supreme Court decision holding that the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 preempts all design-defect claims against vaccine manufacturers by plaintiffs seeking compensation for injury or death caused by a vaccine’s side effects.

¹³ Antonietta M. Gatti and Stefano Montanari, “New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination,” International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination 4(1):7-14, 2017. Electron microscopy and X-ray spectroscopy examination of forty-four vaccines from Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Novartis, and Merck; documented undeclared particulate contamination in forty-three of forty-four samples.

¹⁴ M-M-R II (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Virus Vaccine Live) Package Insert, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC. Composition of Attenuvax (Measles Virus Vaccine Live), Mumpsvax (Mumps Virus Vaccine Live), and Meruvax II (Rubella Virus Vaccine Live) confirmed via Merck package inserts and CDC vaccine excipient tables.

Additional Sources

Executive Order 14407, “Realigning United States Core Childhood Vaccine Recommendations With Best Practices From Peer, Developed Countries,” May 29, 2026.

Presidential Memorandum, “Aligning United States Core Childhood Vaccine Recommendations with Best Practices from Peer, Developed Countries,” December 5, 2025.

Romain K. Gherardi and F.J. Authier, “Macrophagic myofasciitis: characterization and pathophysiology,” Lupus 21(2):184-189, 2012.

G. Crépeaux et al., “Non-linear dose-response of aluminium hydroxide adjuvant particles: Selective low dose neurotoxicity,” Toxicology 375:48-57, 2017.

Christopher A. Shaw and Lucija Tomljenovic, “Aluminum in the central nervous system: toxicity in humans and animals, vaccine adjuvants, and autoimmunity,” Immunologic Research 56(2):304-316, 2013.

California SB 277 (2015). New York PBH § 2164 amendment (2019). Maine LD 798 (2019). State-level statutes narrowing religious and personal-belief exemptions.