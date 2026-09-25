Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
8h

Are we not warned against ultra-processed food? How is this different other than being a far more egregious method of entry?

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7h

And I can murder and debilitate indiscriminately. I am not really required for healthy living. Never mind the damage my needle does upon insertion in the body. Never mind the full contents of my vial is unknown to doctors and patients. Never mind my contents have never been tested against placebos. Am I safe and effective? There are no answers to that question.

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