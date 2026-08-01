The most durable form writing can take is a physical book on a physical shelf.

A Substack post depends on a platform. A PDF sits in a folder no one opens. A book gets picked up, borrowed, argued with, left on a coffee table where a curious eye lands on it — someone who would never have clicked the link.

That’s why I’ve been working, quietly, for the last several months to get my writing into that form. The first two are now available.

Medicalized Motherhood: From First Pill to Permanent Patient

Buy on Lulu → · 297 pages · USD $19.99

What happens when you take a healthy young woman and run her through the pipeline: the pill in her teens, the fertility clinic in her thirties, the ultrasound that finds a marker, the induction, the epidural, the caesarean nobody planned but everybody expected. 123 documented interventions from first pill to postpartum discharge. Each one solves a problem the previous one caused. Written for the woman who senses the pattern and wants to see it clearly.

The Unvaccinated: What a Forbidden Comparison Reveals About the True Cost of Vaccination

Buy on Lulu → · 311 pages · USD $19.99

Sixty percent of American children now carry a chronic health condition. Among the completely unvaccinated — the children of Joy Garner’s Control Group Survey, across forty-eight states — the rate is 2.64 percent. Twenty chapters and five appendices on what that gap actually means: what’s in the vials, the legal architecture that made liability disappear, and the history of who was already healthy before the injections arrived.

Both are printed to order and shipped worldwide from Lulu.

A word on what these books are for

Most of you have already read the pieces that became these books. So the real question isn’t should I read them — it’s what would I do with a physical copy.

Here’s what I’d hope for:

Give one to a pregnant friend , or to a young couple who’ve just started trying. Medicalized Motherhood is the book I wish every woman had before her first prenatal appointment.

Give one to a parent or grandparent wrestling with the vaccine schedule. The Unvaccinated does not argue at you. It lays out the picture and lets it speak.

Leave one on a coffee table. In a waiting room. In a staff room. On the shelf a visitor might scan while you go make tea.

Give one to the sceptical relative who wouldn’t click a link but might open a book.

A digital piece speaks to the person who already agrees enough to click. A physical book reaches the person who never would. In this information war, that reach is the whole point.

More will follow. My aim is to gradually put everything I’ve been working on into this form — books that can outlive a platform, a purge, or a change of fashion.

These are the first two.

As always, thank you for your support.

— Unbekoming