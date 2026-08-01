Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
8h

Thank you for doing this. You are so right. I have a bunch of downloaded books, from you and from others, but do not like to read books on the computer screen. But a paper book gets read. There are always a few on my coffee table right in front of the bench and the easy chair, and a couple more on a stand by the chair. They will get read!

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Colette McDermott's avatar
Colette McDermott
7h

Your work is so crucial! I'm relived you are making it more visible and permanent ❤️💯👋🫶

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