Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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SheilaB's avatar
SheilaB
Apr 17Edited

I haven't read the interview yet, but I'm really looking forward to it. I recently subscribed to Dr Erdmann when he was mentioned by Hrvoje Moric (Geopolitics and Empire SS) and have the book marked for future purchase. I have been saying for some time that the foundational problem with trying to persuade 'normies' of what is going on, and particularly of the military-grade act of terrorism that was perpetrated against us in 2020-21, is nothing to do with evidence, which is largely irrelevant and impotent as a weapon of defence in most circumstances. The problem is that most people - including most Christians, unfortunately - are state worshippers who believe, without the slightest real evidence or any curiosity to look behind the curtain, that the state and its institutions (from politics to schools and universities to 'healthcare' systems') are benign. I think it is not an accident that many who 'woke up' around 2020 (in the west, anyway) were either Christians or latent Christians, who were fortunate enough to have belief in something bigger to fall back on. If you take away most people's assumptions of the insitutions that surround them as being well disposed towards them, they have no anchor and will put up a formidable resistance to the truth (i.e. having their comfort blanket pulled from them).

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Keith Cutter's avatar
Keith Cutter
Apr 17

Very impressive interview.

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