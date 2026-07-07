Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
3d

Weird, that those that are the real parasites and useless eaters, condemn the poorer people as such. What have these eugenists done productively in their lives? Talk nonsense? Have they ever worked in the fields, raised vegetables, animals, have they ever worked in a factory? As a hobby, may be. They should have been left to really earn their living, instead of being praised for spelling the lesson to others, killing, harassing, bullying people.

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
3d

Interesting about our Sanger and the Brits' Stopes. Psychopaths of the same era who've been relabeled as brilliant and ahead of their time.

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