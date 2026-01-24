Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Jake's avatar
Jake
Jan 24

Some items that should be mentioned before someone embarks on this chelation journey.

Number 1 thing, she mentions it but it needs repeating. Make sure all the mercury/amalgam is removed before chelating. This is not as straight forward as it sounds. You have to pick the correct dentist, someone who is trained and skilled at removing amalgam. If your dentist doesn’t wear any protection (he should have on a mask with a separate air supply) and doesn’t provide you with one then he is not properly trained. Also a skilled dentist will use the appropriate x-ray technology to detect any residual mercury. This may sound trivial to some but it may be the difference between becoming healthy or getting worse.

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
Jan 24

It would be good to see the two authors (Unbecoming and Ms Lee) get the BAA -- Beautifully Articulate Award, for 2026.

I just made that award up, as the article was crying out for it....

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