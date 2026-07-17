Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
9h

Roman Bystrianyk! It was thanks to him that I realized that all these deaths from all these diseases disappeared before vaccines were introduced. That’s data not even the most vaccine believer can ignore: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-i-broke-chatgpt-by-asking-about

Thank you Roman for your work!

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
7h

From my perspective, lies over time have become the truth for one purpose.

To murder as many people possible while making a ton of money doing so !!!

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