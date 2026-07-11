“For the past 35 years, I’ve been exposing fake diseases and fake disease labels. AIDS, autism, Alzheimer’s, COVID, all 300 psychiatric mental disorders. And more. Fake, fake, fake. And now: CANCER.”¹

Jon Rappoport wrote that in August 2025. He died on July 8, 2026.²

Those three sentences are the eulogy he wrote for himself without knowing it. A career reduced to its spine — one method, applied for thirty-five years, to one target after another. Each time the same finding: the label was the cover, the poison was the cause, the industry was the beneficiary.

He was one of the writers who taught me to see. I never met him. I never corresponded with him. I have republished his work — on virology, on Ebola, on cancer, on the whole architecture of medical deception — and I would not have understood what “Ebola” was without him. I owe him that debt plainly. This is my attempt to pay a piece of it.

AIDS, 1988

AIDS Inc. was published in 1988.³ It was the first book-length assault on the HIV-causes-AIDS hypothesis, and it contained the method Jon would apply for the rest of his working life: strip the label, find the toxin, name the beneficiary.

Robert Gallo, he pointed out, had never isolated HIV. Nobody had. HIV had never been extracted from a patient, purified, and shown to cause illness in a healthy host through controlled experiment. What was called “AIDS” was a bundle of conditions with entirely different causes — drug use, starvation, nitrite inhalants, the toxic treatments themselves — collapsed into one label so that one industry could sell one class of drugs to attack one imaginary enemy. AZT was the first great example. The men who refused it, and the men who came off it, stayed alive. The men who took it died.

The book was a scandal. It was also a template. Every fake disease label Jon dismantled afterwards was dismantled by the same method he used on AIDS in 1988. He was not a virologist. He did not need to be. He was a reporter who could read a paper and notice what was missing.

Ebola

Ebola is where he taught me directly. I republished his 2014 investigation⁴ and I understood, for the first time, what “an outbreak” actually is.

Ebola is not a virus. Ebola is a cover story for industrial poisoning in West Africa, and Jon walked through the file paper by paper.

The Firestone rubber plantation in Liberia — nearly ten percent of the country’s arable land, creek water contaminated with acidic fumes, workers and their children drinking from wells they could not afford to leave.

Banned pesticides shipped to West Africa in mislabelled containers — carbofuran, chlorpyrifos, dimethoate, endosulfan, methamidophos. Effects documented in the toxicology literature: bleeding, vomiting, diarrhoea, coma. The exact “Ebola” symptoms.

Beta-lactam antibiotics sold over the counter in Sierra Leone — the same class of drugs the Annals of Internal Medicine documented in 1986 as prolonging bleeding times beyond twenty minutes. The exact “Ebola” bleeding.

Hazmat-suited doctors in West African clinics losing five litres of body fluid an hour in the tropical heat, dosed with chlorine spray between shifts, collapsing at the end of a rotation. Called “Ebola cases.” No virus required.

The 2021 CDC FOIA response — Christine Massey’s request for records showing that the Ebola virus had ever been isolated and purified from a patient sample. The reply: no such records exist. Seven other government agencies gave the same answer to the same question.⁵

Jon put all of this in one place. The virus was the cover. The industries were the poisoners. The military presence — AFRICOM — was the enforcement layer. The vaccination campaigns were finishing off bodies already broken by starvation and contaminated water.

I read that piece and I could not un-read it. That is what Jon did to people. Once he named the cover story, you could not stop seeing it.

Virology

By 2025 he had generalised the finding. In July that year, a year before he stopped writing, he published a dialogue with ChatGPT in which he walked the machine through the entire virology hoax and got it to narrate the case back to him verbatim.⁶

No virus, he established, has ever been isolated in the classical scientific sense. Not SARS-CoV-2. Not HIV. Not measles, mumps, rubella, polio, influenza, Ebola, Zika, rabies. What virologists call “isolation” is a laboratory procedure in which patient fluid is added to monkey kidney cells, dosed with antibiotics and fetal bovine serum, starved until the cells die, and the resulting death is attributed to a virus nobody has purified or shown to be present at all. Genomic “sequencing” is a software procedure: short RNA fragments are aligned to a pre-assumed template, with gaps filled by inference. The virus is constructed. It is not discovered.

He signed off that piece with a line that reads now like a final warning:

“You have no idea who I am or what medical crimes I’ve been uncovering for the past 35 years. You have no chance.”⁶

Cancer and the Needle

The final target was cancer. In his August 2025 piece he laid it out with the same method: cancer is not a disease.¹ Cancer is the body’s response to toxic assault. The tumour is protective tissue walling off poison. The exhausted mitochondria switch to a defective energy pathway. The “cancerous cell” is a cell deformed by the assault. The label is the greatest fear-inducing hypnotic in medicine. It pulls people into the system and keeps them there. Years earlier he had asked whether the government would let Jesus of Nazareth cure cancer. His answer: no. He would be arrested and charged with practising medicine without a licence.⁷

And the needle. Jon’s work on vaccination spanned forty years. He began exposing the injections in the 1980s, and by November 2023 he wrote that in those four decades he had found nothing to make him step away from his original position: “Vaccination is a war crime.”⁸

He named the whole apparatus. Forty vaccines on the CDC schedule between birth and eighteen.⁹ No comparative studies of vaccinated and unvaccinated children. No long-term safety data. Adjuvants whose “immune response” cannot be distinguished from the body’s reaction to the adjuvant itself. Germ theory scaffolding — viruses never isolated, germs never shown to cause disease — propping up the entire justification for injecting anyone with anything.

In April 2026, three months before he stopped writing, he laid out the logic in its cleanest form: if the body performs correctly in the vaccine “rehearsal,” it was already prepared for the real thing. The rehearsal proves the rehearsal isn’t needed.¹⁰

And then, in November 2025, the study he had waited forty years to see. Henry Ford Health System and Wayne State University tracked 18,468 children born between 2000 and 2016. Vaccinated children: 43% free of chronic conditions at ten-year follow-up. Unvaccinated children: 83%. A 2.5-fold overall increase in what the study called chronic health conditions — asthma up 4.25 times, autoimmune conditions up 4.79 times, neurodevelopmental disorders up 5.53 times.¹¹

The first vaccine he refused was the flu shot at Amherst College in the winter of 1957.¹² Asia was coming, the administration said. Line up at the infirmary. Jon walked past. He drank a strong cup of coffee and went to the library to read Spinoza. He never took a vaccine in his life. Not that one. Not any that followed.

Same instinct. Same posture. Same walk-away.

June 15, 2026

He recorded a message a few weeks before he died. Tom Kudla played it on July 11.²

He was ill. He knew he was dying. His people had asked whether he wanted to go to the emergency room. He said no. He said the ER doctors were the best doctors when they knew what they were doing, but there was too much room for mistakes, disagreements, and misinterpretations of tests for him to feel comfortable “physically and spiritually” in their hands. He would try to regain health at home, with friends and family, on his own terms.

The man who had spent thirty-five years exposing the medical system refused, at the end, to hand himself over to it. He died the way he wrote.

His last recorded words:

“This is your friend with love, Jon Rappoport, signing off.”²

The Debt

He was not a doctor. He was not a virologist. He was a reporter who could read a paper and notice what was missing, and who never stopped doing it. That is the profession he inhabited and the profession he leaves behind.

I did not know him. I republished his work because I trusted it. I trusted it because he had done the work — thirty-five years of it, one paper at a time, one cover story at a time. AIDS, Ebola, cancer, virology itself, the vaccine schedule, the psychiatric labelling apparatus, the whole ceremony of medical enslavement. He named it all and refused to unname any of it.

Those of us who continue this work continue it downstream of him. Every essay I have written on virology and Ebola stands on ground he cleared first. That debt cannot be repaid. It can only be carried forward.

The rest of us have work to do.

References

Jon Rappoport, “Cancer, the greatest FAKE disease-label ever invented,” Jon Rappoport Archive, August 16, 2025. Tom Kudla, “Jon’s Prerecorded Farewell Message,” Jon Rappoport Archive, July 11, 2026. Jon Rappoport, AIDS Inc.: Scandal of the Century, 1988. Jon Rappoport, “Ebola: shattering the lies and the fakery,” January 12, 2022; republished in Unbekoming, “Ebola™: On Industrial Poisoning and its Cover-Up,” September 25, 2024. Christine Massey, CDC FOIA response on Ebola virus isolation records, March 15, 2021; documented at fluoridefreepeel.ca. Jon Rappoport, “ChatGPT exposes the whole virus hoax! An explosive bombshell! No proof viruses exist!” republished in Unbekoming, “No Virus, No Proof: How Virology Weaponizes the Global Ethics Control System,” July 25, 2025. Jon Rappoport, “Would the government let Jesus cure cancer?” originally published circa 2018; republished in Unbekoming, July 15, 2025. Jon Rappoport, “Vaccination: the craziest idea ever conceived?” Jon Rappoport Archive, November 10, 2023. Jon Rappoport, “If I were a parent I wouldn’t vaccinate my child…” Jon Rappoport Archive, May 15, 2024. Jon Rappoport, “The artificial pretense called vaccination,” Jon Rappoport Archive, April 3, 2026. Jon Rappoport, “Study: vaccination connected to chronic disease in children; non-vaccination connected to absence of chronic disease,” Jon Rappoport Archive, November 6, 2025. Jon Rappoport, “The first vaccine I didn’t take,” Jon Rappoport Archive, November 8, 2023.

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