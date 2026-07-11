Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
15h

RIP Jon. I owe him a serious debt of gratitude, as do your readers... Whether they realize it or not. Thank you for covering this Unbekoming.

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
15h

Beautiful and well-deserved tribute. I was forwarded a number of his articles over the years, and each one was enlightening and an encouragement to proceed forward in sharing truths that so many do not want to hear, despite their health and lives, and those of their children, being on the line.

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