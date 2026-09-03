Autopsies performed on eighteen-year-old American soldiers killed in the Korean War found serious arterial blockage already in place. Arterial deposits have been documented in infants as young as eighteen months. Heart disease, by the time American cardiology detects it in a fifty-two-year-old executive during a stress test, is the endpoint of a process that began before the patient could walk and continued every day of his life. This is the fact that reframes everything else in Left for Dead, published in 1992 by a 42-year-old magazine writer from Wisconsin who suffered a left main coronary artery attack in 1978, received the standard American treatment, and six months later was fainting in supermarket checkout lines and going temporarily blind. His cardiologist’s response at the six-month check-up: “What do you expect? They took your heart out of your chest, stopped it, cut it, and sewed on it.” He walked out of the examination room. Quinn was, as the title states, left for dead.

Dick Quinn had no medical training. He was a freelance advertising and magazine writer, married with five children, who described his cardiovascular credentials plainly: he was an expert on heart disease because he had it. What he possessed instead of degrees was fourteen years of continuous personal observation after a neighbour, Elsie Madison, told him to take cayenne pepper and he shovelled four feet of wet snow off his porch roof the morning after his first dose. In 1988 he founded the Heart Foods Company in Minneapolis, manufacturing cayenne, garlic, hawthorn, and valerian capsules. The FDA moved against his products in April 1991, ordering Swanson Health Products to stop selling them, and served a formal Warning Letter in July. Quinn resigned from his own company in early 1992 so he could speak about cayenne freely without the FDA shutting down the business. Readers should know this is a memoir written by a supplement manufacturer whose products the book names and promotes. That commercial context does not disqualify the clinical observations; it is the reason those observations reached print at all.

1992 was the year cholesterol-lowering statins were expanding into mass prescription and coronary bypass had become a $14.4 billion annual industry in the United States, with 360,000 procedures performed each year at four times the Western European rate. Halcion was generating seven million prescriptions annually despite the psychiatric breaks that led a Utah jury to acquit a woman of murdering her mother while under its influence. Prozac had been linked to hundreds of violent outbursts, and the FDA had cited Eli Lilly’s financial harm in Time magazine as a reason not to ban it. In 1991 the same agency had approved Taxol from the California yew tree, but only after Bristol-Myers Squibb secured a monopoly on the trees and the processing — the same substance that had been medicinally uninteresting when anyone could gather it. Quinn’s book was written into a moment when the pharmaceutical settlement was hardening: drug companies spent $10 billion on marketing in 1990, a billion more than on research, and $5,000 per doctor per year on promotion. Herbs, being unpatentable, had no seat at that table. The book is Quinn’s argument that the seat should exist and that the Constitution guarantees it.

Quinn sits outside the terrain canon. His paradigm is the herbal-supplement paradigm of the 1990s alternative-health movement, and he accepts framings the terrain tradition rejects — germs, viruses, isolated high-dose supplements, Linus Pauling’s vitamin C protocol. His value here is as a convergent witness: an outsider whose clinical observations reached the same terrain-compatible conclusions from a different starting point. American cardiology destroys the body to save it. Suppression drives acute conditions toward chronic disease. Whole foods do what pharmaceuticals cannot. The full summary examines Dr. Victor Gurewich’s demonstration at Tufts that half a raw onion daily raised HDL cholesterol 30% in post-heart-attack patients where conventional treatments had failed; the Gangshan and Quixia counties in Shandong province, China, where residents eating seven cloves of garlic daily die of gastric cancer at 3.45 per 100,000 while their non-garlic-eating neighbours die at 40 per 100,000; the Vineberg internal mammary artery bypass, which ran for 27 years and thousands of patients on glowing anecdotal evidence before a 1972 double-blind trial showed it failed miserably — a fate the modern coronary bypass has not been permitted to face. Jackie Gleason had his first bypass the same day Quinn had his. Gleason had three more, then died. Quinn shovelled snow off a porch roof on 21 October 1978 and was still alive fourteen years later on a can of red pepper that cost 69 cents.