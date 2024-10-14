Two mammography screening trials were adequately randomized. Neither showed any effect on breast cancer mortality. In the properly conducted trials, the risk ratio for total cancer mortality including breast cancer is 1.00, confidence interval 0.96 to 1.04. For all-cause mortality the figure is 1.01, interval 0.99 to 1.04. Both numbers sit tightly around no effect. Screening does not save lives. Peter Gøtzsche’s Mammography Screening: The Great Hoax (2024) is the updated and expanded version of the book he first published in 2012, and across the twenty-five years he has spent on this question the central finding has not moved. What has moved is the volume and sophistication of the methods used to conceal it.

Gøtzsche co-founded the Cochrane Collaboration in 1993 and established the Nordic Cochrane Centre, which he directed for most of its existence. His work has been cited more than 150,000 times across over 100 papers in the five most prestigious general medical journals, and his H-index on Web of Science is 91. The 2013 book Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime won the British Medical Association’s Annual Book Award in 2014. In 2010 he forced open the European Medicines Agency’s clinical study report archives after a three-year battle that required a formal complaint to the European Ombudsman. He now runs the Institute for Scientific Freedom in Copenhagen, which he founded in 2019. The Danish National Board of Health commissioned his original 1999 review of the mammography trials expecting a straightforward endorsement. What he delivered instead has shaped the twenty-five years of work this book summarizes.

National mammography screening programs were introduced in several countries in the late 1980s on the strength of two randomized trials, both of which later proved unreliable. By 2000, when Gøtzsche’s first Lancet review appeared, screening had been promoted to hundreds of millions of women across the Western world. The debate that review opened lasted twelve years. It was effectively ended in 2012 by a UK review commissioned under rules that excluded everyone who knew the field, chaired by Sir Michael Marmot, and published in Lancet. That review conceded for the first time that overdiagnosis existed, but produced a benefit figure extrapolated far beyond the data and matched suspiciously closely to the number the UK Breast Screening Programme had already been claiming on no evidence. Public argument in the UK stopped. The programs continued. The UK AgeX trial, which has enrolled at least six million women without informed consent, continues to this day. The 2024 book is Gøtzsche’s response to the twelve years of institutional silence since Marmot, during which the evidence has accumulated in one direction while official communications have continued to point in another.

This book sits beside Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime as one of the two most comprehensive forensic accounts of institutional capture in modern medicine written from inside the system by someone trained to produce the evidence he is now dismantling. The full summary unpacks what Gøtzsche establishes about the Cochrane Breast Cancer Group’s five-year suppression of the harm data, the 192 breast cancer cases and 43 deaths missing from the 1985 Two-County trial that launched screening worldwide, the Danish national data showing no reduction in advanced tumors across thirty years of screening, and the arithmetic of why mammography cannot biologically reduce breast cancer mortality by more than roughly 12% under any realistic assumption. The invitation that arrives through the mail is an offer a woman can decline. Declining it reduces her risk of becoming a breast cancer patient by one third and her risk of losing a breast by one fourth.

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