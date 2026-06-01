Psychiatric drugs are the third leading cause of death in the developed world, after heart disease and cancer. The estimate comes from Peter Gøtzsche’s 2022 book Mental Health Survival Kit and Withdrawal from Psychiatric Drugs, and it is built from regulatory data the drug companies tried to keep buried. One drug alone — Zyprexa — was estimated to have …
Mental Health Survival Kit and Withdrawal from Psychiatric Drugs (2022)
By Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche - 30 Q&As - Book Review & Summary
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