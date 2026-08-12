Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Ken Cherven's avatar
Ken Cherven
4h

A lot to process in this essay. I agree with the premise and the need to withdraw from the broken systems surrounding us, but I wonder about the ability of the average person to adapt. As an example, many individuals in my environment continue to vote as a civic duty, despite the misery it delivers. They bought into the COVID nonsense, mock any changes to our dismal medical system, and vote by party alignment, unmoved by empty candidate promises. I sincerely hope for a return to personal autonomy and localized networks, but fear that it will be a very slow process.

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Kathy L's avatar
Kathy L
3h

I had to backup and re-read several sections. Feels like that proved the book itself. Cognition does get overloaded. The complexity of the judicial system proved that years ago. Try to litigate a case now Pro Se. The legal professionals use the Justice buildings for socializing and work on cases in between. When citizens go near them, they have the forced forehead look that makes those ¹¹ wrinkles between your eyebrows. This, and children, are the biggest causes of them.

The IRS is in that same complex state. When a citizen can't sit down to fill a form of basic data and the questions become increasing too complicated to comprehend, it's the end. They give up because it's way to much. They hire people like me, who's dealt with the agency and has adapted to speak their language I am the bridge between them. The person is saturated. The system has some stability but the cracks of stress are visible. I suspect it won't be long.

The Elites have this information. Their "experts" know this. They see it coming. Is this why their panicking and we're seeing it in plain view? What drove then to such extremes?

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