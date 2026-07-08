Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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DWeeks's avatar
DWeeks
2d

This makes me sick to my core and angry as hell. We just sweep this under the rug when it should be headline news! I used to visit my doctor for my annual checkup/physical but after the pandemic my eyes were opened to the true evil in our healthcare and humanity. I refuse to go to the doctor or hospital. I certainly don’t trust our government . What a shame. SMH

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Joy Lucette Garner's avatar
Joy Lucette Garner
2d

I have often wondered why women are so willing to get the sonograms. There are some very powerful studies out there showing it's NOT safe. Doctors ignore them. When shown the evidence, pregnant mothers ignore them too. I sometimes lose empathy because the ignorance appears to be willful, or worse, just a "who cares what it does to my baby?" However, I can't lose empathy for the victims, the babies and children.

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