Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2h

The fact that none of these illnesses existed 200 years ago should say enough. 'Modern' life, 'Western' food (and to some extent, western clothing), allopathic meds, bring it on. Recently I saw people load a container with donated fabrics for African missions - all of them polyester, acrylic, and fabrics that people should not wear in the tropics. There is a reason for what African people wear!

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KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
1h

Of course, look after your immune system and it will look after your body, the body has amazing healing techniques and will never attack itself. I still hear this all the time that people are being told by doctors saying things like they don't know what it is but they think it is an autoimmune issue, so frustrating to hear all the time.

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