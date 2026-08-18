Germ theory has a test.

The Controlled Human Infection Model. Take the alleged pathogen from a sick person, transfer it to a healthy person by whatever route the theory says is sufficient, and observe whether the healthy person becomes sick.

Where the test has been run honestly, across every major disease attributed to microbial contagion, it has failed. Smallpox. Measles. Influenza. Yellow fever. HIV. SARS-CoV-2. Healthy volunteers deliberately exposed do not fall ill at the rates the theory predicts. They do not fall ill at all.

No Contagion is the catalogue of that failure. 258 controlled human infection experiments spanning three centuries — the studies germ theory’s defenders do not cite, the ones published and then quietly forgotten. Each entry documents the pathogen, the method, the exposure route, the number of subjects, and the outcome.

I’ve been a supporter of Jamie’s work long before I interviewed him last year — that interview turned out to be the most-read one I published in 2025. His research on contagion already existed as a long Substack piece. When I proposed bringing it to life as a printed book, I was over the moon that he agreed. My part was to publish and shape it into a book you can hand to someone. Then I wrote the foreword.

That was the point: to be the book you can put in front of a family member, a friend, and say “read this.” A physical book on a coffee table is not a tweet. It doesn’t get you the reflexive “conspiracy theorist” dismissal that anything online now attracts. It’s a book. It has an index. It has appendices. It reads like a reference. Because that’s what it is.

There is no shortage of books making the case against vaccination anymore. But too many of the good people leading that fight remain trapped inside the iron grip of virology and its evil twin, contagion. That is why this book matters. That is why I was so motivated to do it with Jamie.

The Index of Diseases at the front lets a reader look up any specific disease — measles, polio, chickenpox, whooping cough, cholera, HIV — and jump straight to the studies that tested it. Grouped under three headings: What medicine calls Viruses, then Bacteria and Parasites.

The two case appendices at the back — developed for this edition — go deep on the two most-cited epidemics in the germ theory record. Appendix I documents the connection between polio and the arsenic-DDT pesticide era, 1869 to 1960 — a pesticide-poisoning history sold as a viral epidemic. Appendix II covers the 1918 flu — First World War chemical warfare and the Rockefeller Institute’s meningitis vaccine trial at Camp Funston. The “what actually happened” answer for the two events germ theory keeps pointing to.

Jamie wrote his own launch post yesterday from his side of the collaboration — read it here.

The book is on sale now, print only, ships worldwide in 3-5 business days:

Buy No Contagion on Lulu

Buy one to keep. Buy one to give away.