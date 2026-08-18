Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Gonczoe's avatar
Gonczoe
7hEdited

I was locked in a car, windows up, in the end of July 2021. I was the sole driver of that car. Twenty eight straight hours on the road. (Could not find a hotel to accommodate us) I had two other passengers my 92 year old father and my niece. Both had full blown Covid. Coughing all over me in a car with windows rolled up since it was sweltering hot that time of year as I drove back from Texas to Michigan. Upon returning my employer wanted me tested. I was tested twice because Doctors concluded first test must have been flawed. Both times negative for Covid. I have never had Covid to this day. I might add I have never been vaccinated for Covid. My ordeal definitely pokes holes in the germ theory.

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Geoffrey Newton's avatar
Geoffrey Newton
6h

Don’t forget Dr. Nancy Padian HIV trials of heterosexual couples where one partner has HIV yet zero cross infections? No wonder Fauci banned human trials as “unethical” he should have added “unprofitable “ as well!

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