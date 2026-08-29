This book is not for everyone.
If you have not yet come to terms with what vaccination actually is — an industrial poisoning with no benefit and all downside — this is not the book to start with. The claim is too large. The frame is too far from where you’re standing.
But if you have done that work — if the placebo corruption at the heart of the vaccine safety literature is no longer a mystery to you, if you have accepted that the entire vaccination industrial complex rests on a corrupted magic trick — then you are ready for the next step. You are ready to look at what vaccination is claimed to protect against, and to see that the problem itself was fabricated.
Virology creates the disease. Vaccination arrives to solve it. That is the arrangement.
What the book does
No Virus is a systematic examination of virology’s foundational claims — of what happens to the case for pathogenic viruses when the framework is put under the standards of ordinary science.
Twenty-five chapters, three parts, approximately 76,000 words.
Part One — The Foundations builds the prosecutorial case:
Chapter 1 — The Germ Theory of Disease
Chapter 2 — The Foundations of Virology
Chapter 3 — The Isolation Problem
Chapter 4 — Testing and Diagnosis
Chapter 5 — The Contagion Question
Chapter 6 — What Actually Makes Us Sick
Chapter 7 — Antibodies
Chapter 8 — Pleomorphism and Microzymas
Chapter 9 — Smaller and Smaller
Part Two — The Diseases tests the specific claims against the evidence:
Chapter 10 — Influenza
Chapter 11 — Childhood Diseases
Chapter 12 — Measles
Chapter 13 — Polio
Chapter 14 — HIV/AIDS
Chapter 15 — Hepatitis C
Chapter 16 — HPV and Warts
Chapter 17 — Ebola
Chapter 18 — Smallpox
Chapter 19 — Bird Flu (H5N1)
Part Three — The Machinery documents the institutional apparatus:
Chapter 20 — The Method
Chapter 21 — The Method in Action
Chapter 22 — Antivirals
Chapter 23 — Vaccination
Chapter 24 — SV40
Chapter 25 — The Captured Institutions
Plus a Preface, The Cast (brief entries on the practitioners whose work anchors the framework across two centuries), an Introduction, an Author’s Note on the dual register the book operates on, an Epilogue, two appendices (The Massey FOIA Archive and Pre-Vaccine Mortality Curves), a Recommended Reading section, and a full Index.
Two centuries of dissenting research anchor the analysis. What follows is the case, cumulative and structured.
A note on the second edition
The first edition was released as a digital PDF in March 2026. It ran 38,000 words across 12 chapters — the first attempt to assemble, in a single sustained structure, the case that the individual essays had been building toward.
This second edition is a complete rewrite. The material has been rewritten from the ground up. The structure has been reorganized. Substantial new material has been added. What was 38,000 words is now 76,000. What was 12 chapters is now 25, organized in three parts.
Paperback · US$19.99 / AU$29.99 · 284 pages Order No Virus from Lulu →
The pigeon pair
For readers who want the full case, No Virus pairs with No Contagion — my co-authored book with Jamie Andrews.
Virology and contagion are the evil twin pillars of the germ theory framework. Both need to fall.
No Virus examines whether the pathogen exists in the first place. No Contagion examines whether disease is transmissible from person to person by any documented mechanism — bringing together 258 failed transmission experiments, spanning the 1918 influenza pandemic through COVID-19, in one place.
Read either alone. Read them together for the full picture.
Order No Contagion from Lulu →
The full catalog
For readers new to the series, or wanting to see the whole shelf in one place, the complete Unbekoming print catalog lives at:
Eleven titles as of this launch. Vaccination, dentistry, veterinary chronic disease, psychiatry, medicalized motherhood, DMSO, chlorine dioxide, baking soda, castor oil, breast cancer, No Contagion, and now No Virus.
A note of thanks
To the readers who have bought these books, who have bought them in twos and threes and sometimes the full run — thank you. This print catalog exists because of you.
Every physical book sold is a book that sits on a shelf, gets lent to a neighbour, gets left on a table for a visiting relative to pick up. That is what these books are for. The paperback edition is not the primary way most readers encounter this material — the Substack is. But the paperback is the way the material persists, gets shared physically, and moves into places the algorithm cannot reach.
Your support of the print work is what makes the next book possible. I do not take it for granted.
If you want a simple free way to beat your next viral infection, this is it: Most respiratory viruses initially colonize the upper airway before eventually migrating to the lungs (something most recently extensively demonstrated for COVID-19). One of the simplest and most effective ways to rapidly treat respiratory infections is therefore to disinfect the upper airway early, yet remarkably little awareness of this approach exists, despite traditional medical systems having independently arrived at models with many overlapping parallels.
A key component of these protocols is cleaning out the sinuses, an area where conventional medicine consistently falls short. In turn, despite many highly effective and easily accessible therapies existing for sinusitis, an enormous number of patients continually struggle with sinus issues their doctors cannot resolve.
The Forgotten Side of Medicine 1st June 2026 - What I've been saying for last 38 years:
My free salt water cure is for a viral illness, if you get one of those, or if you get a Replicon or FluMist viral infection from someone else, but as an alternative free cure.
Mix one heaped teaspoon of salt in a mug of clean boiled warm water or distilled water. Go into your bathroom and swallow two mouthfuls to sort out anything which has got down there, then cup a hand, pour some of the mix into your cupped hand and sniff or snort the remaining mugful up your nose, in stages until all is gone. If you have a burning sensation you have a virus and the salt water is killing the virus infection in your head. It will burn for a few minutes (but won't hurt you otherwise) and then the pain will go away, so when it does, take some toilet paper off the toilet roll and blow your nose out in it, then flush that away, washing your hands afterwards. Do this simple cure 3 times a day, or more often for a quicker result, until when you flush, it feels like you are flushing with plain water and no pain is felt - job done. I have been doing this simple cure for over 38 years and in that time I have never been ill from any virus or more lately, being shedded on by the vaccinated. The salt water goes throughout your nasal passages, behind your eyes, ears, brain bulb brain stem
🤣🎭 PEER REVIEW PANEL 🎭🤣
(A completely fictional satire. Any resemblance to the pseudoscience of viroLIEgy is purely intentional…)
🧑⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: Alright everyone, welcome to today’s peer review. We’re here to assess whether this paper has proved the existence of a virus. Gloves off, brains on… theoretically 🧠✨
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: Thank you. As you can see from Figure 3, we isolated the virus.
🧑⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: Excellent. How did you isolate it?
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: We mixed lung fluid, antibiotics, antifungals, starvation media, and monkey kidney cells together 🧫🐒💥
🧑⚖️ REVIEWER A: So… you didn’t isolate anything.
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: No no, you misunderstand. Isolation now means “putting things together.”
🧑⚖️ REVIEWER B: Ah yes, like isolating a giraffe by throwing it into a zoo 🦒🏟️
🧑⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: Please continue.
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: After poisoning the monkey kidney cells until they died 💀 we declared the cytopathic effect as proof of a virus.
🧑⚖️ REVIEWER A: Did you run controls where you poisoned the cells without patient material?
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: That would be unethical.
🧧♂️ ETHICS OBSERVER: Unethical… to do science?
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: Exactly.
🧑⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: And how did you confirm the virus caused the cell death?
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: Because the cells died.
🧑⚖️ REVIEWER B: From antibiotics, starvation, toxic media, and mechanical stress?
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: Yes. That’s how viruses work 🦠😌
🧑⚖️ REVIEWER A: Did healthy samples undergo the same process?
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: No, that would undermine the narrative.
🧑⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: Very honest. Continue.
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: Here are our TEM images 📸 As you can see, the virus is clearly present.
🧑⚖️ REVIEWER B: I see grey blobs.
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: Look again — we added arrows 🔺🔻➡️
🧑⚖️ REVIEWER A: Those arrows are pointing at the cellular debris of the monkey kidney cells you poisoned.
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: Correct. That’s what the virus looks like.
🧑⚖️ REVIEWER B: Those same structures are revealed in healthy cells when exposed to the toxic exposures of your protocol.
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: Only because the virus is hiding.
🧑⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: What about Koch’s postulates?
🧑🔬 ALL viroLIEgists (IN UNISON): OBSOLETE 😡🔥
🧑⚖️ REVIEWER B: Because they fail?
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: Because they ask for evidence.
🧑⚖️ REVIEWER A: Did you ever demonstrate the virus alone causing disease in a healthy host?
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: No — but we injected the toxic monkey kidney cell culture directly into the organs of lab animals to prove poisons can be transmitted via syringe 💉🐀
🧑⚖️ REVIEWER B: So you poisoned animals, observed predictable injury, and called it viral transmission?
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: That circular reasoning is the cornerstone of viroLIEgy.
🧑⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: And?
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: It’s peer reviewed.
🧧♂️ BIOSECURITY LIAISON: Before we vote, can this paper justify emergency powers, injections, and surveillance? 🏛️💉📡
🧑🔬 viroLIEgist: Absolutely.
🧑⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: Then I see no problems here.
🧑⚖️ REVIEWER A: But there’s no isolation, no controls, no causation, and no proof.
🧑⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: Correct. Motion to approve?
🧑🔬 ALL: APPROVED ✅👏👏👏
🧑⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: Excellent work, everyone. Another virus proven — not by evidence, but by consensus, arrows, and exhaustive avoidance of the scientific method 😌🔺🦠