This book is not for everyone.

If you have not yet come to terms with what vaccination actually is — an industrial poisoning with no benefit and all downside — this is not the book to start with. The claim is too large. The frame is too far from where you’re standing.

But if you have done that work — if the placebo corruption at the heart of the vaccine safety literature is no longer a mystery to you, if you have accepted that the entire vaccination industrial complex rests on a corrupted magic trick — then you are ready for the next step. You are ready to look at what vaccination is claimed to protect against, and to see that the problem itself was fabricated.

Virology creates the disease. Vaccination arrives to solve it. That is the arrangement.

What the book does

No Virus is a systematic examination of virology’s foundational claims — of what happens to the case for pathogenic viruses when the framework is put under the standards of ordinary science.

Twenty-five chapters, three parts, approximately 76,000 words.

Part One — The Foundations builds the prosecutorial case:

Chapter 1 — The Germ Theory of Disease

Chapter 2 — The Foundations of Virology

Chapter 3 — The Isolation Problem

Chapter 4 — Testing and Diagnosis

Chapter 5 — The Contagion Question

Chapter 6 — What Actually Makes Us Sick

Chapter 7 — Antibodies

Chapter 8 — Pleomorphism and Microzymas

Chapter 9 — Smaller and Smaller

Part Two — The Diseases tests the specific claims against the evidence:

Chapter 10 — Influenza

Chapter 11 — Childhood Diseases

Chapter 12 — Measles

Chapter 13 — Polio

Chapter 14 — HIV/AIDS

Chapter 15 — Hepatitis C

Chapter 16 — HPV and Warts

Chapter 17 — Ebola

Chapter 18 — Smallpox

Chapter 19 — Bird Flu (H5N1)

Part Three — The Machinery documents the institutional apparatus:

Chapter 20 — The Method

Chapter 21 — The Method in Action

Chapter 22 — Antivirals

Chapter 23 — Vaccination

Chapter 24 — SV40

Chapter 25 — The Captured Institutions

Plus a Preface, The Cast (brief entries on the practitioners whose work anchors the framework across two centuries), an Introduction, an Author’s Note on the dual register the book operates on, an Epilogue, two appendices (The Massey FOIA Archive and Pre-Vaccine Mortality Curves), a Recommended Reading section, and a full Index.

Two centuries of dissenting research anchor the analysis. What follows is the case, cumulative and structured.

A note on the second edition

The first edition was released as a digital PDF in March 2026. It ran 38,000 words across 12 chapters — the first attempt to assemble, in a single sustained structure, the case that the individual essays had been building toward.

This second edition is a complete rewrite. The material has been rewritten from the ground up. The structure has been reorganized. Substantial new material has been added. What was 38,000 words is now 76,000. What was 12 chapters is now 25, organized in three parts.

Paperback · US$19.99 / AU$29.99 · 284 pages Order No Virus from Lulu →

The pigeon pair

For readers who want the full case, No Virus pairs with No Contagion — my co-authored book with Jamie Andrews.

Virology and contagion are the evil twin pillars of the germ theory framework. Both need to fall.

No Virus examines whether the pathogen exists in the first place. No Contagion examines whether disease is transmissible from person to person by any documented mechanism — bringing together 258 failed transmission experiments, spanning the 1918 influenza pandemic through COVID-19, in one place.

Read either alone. Read them together for the full picture.

Order No Contagion from Lulu →

The full catalog For readers new to the series, or wanting to see the whole shelf in one place, the complete Unbekoming print catalog lives at: lulu.com/spotlight/unbekoming Eleven titles as of this launch. Vaccination, dentistry, veterinary chronic disease, psychiatry, medicalized motherhood, DMSO, chlorine dioxide, baking soda, castor oil, breast cancer, No Contagion, and now No Virus.