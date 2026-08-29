Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
8h

If you want a simple free way to beat your next viral infection, this is it: Most respiratory viruses initially colonize the upper airway before eventually migrating to the lungs (something most recently extensively demonstrated for COVID-19). One of the simplest and most effective ways to rapidly treat respiratory infections is therefore to disinfect the upper airway early, yet remarkably little awareness of this approach exists, despite traditional medical systems having independently arrived at models with many overlapping parallels.

A key component of these protocols is cleaning out the sinuses, an area where conventional medicine consistently falls short. In turn, despite many highly effective and easily accessible therapies existing for sinusitis, an enormous number of patients continually struggle with sinus issues their doctors cannot resolve.

The Forgotten Side of Medicine 1st June 2026 - What I've been saying for last 38 years:

My free salt water cure is for a viral illness, if you get one of those, or if you get a Replicon or FluMist viral infection from someone else, but as an alternative free cure.

Mix one heaped teaspoon of salt in a mug of clean boiled warm water or distilled water. Go into your bathroom and swallow two mouthfuls to sort out anything which has got down there, then cup a hand, pour some of the mix into your cupped hand and sniff or snort the remaining mugful up your nose, in stages until all is gone. If you have a burning sensation you have a virus and the salt water is killing the virus infection in your head. It will burn for a few minutes (but won't hurt you otherwise) and then the pain will go away, so when it does, take some toilet paper off the toilet roll and blow your nose out in it, then flush that away, washing your hands afterwards. Do this simple cure 3 times a day, or more often for a quicker result, until when you flush, it feels like you are flushing with plain water and no pain is felt - job done. I have been doing this simple cure for over 38 years and in that time I have never been ill from any virus or more lately, being shedded on by the vaccinated. The salt water goes throughout your nasal passages, behind your eyes, ears, brain bulb brain stem

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
8h

🤣🎭 PEER REVIEW PANEL 🎭🤣

(A completely fictional satire. Any resemblance to the pseudoscience of viroLIEgy is purely intentional…)

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: Alright everyone, welcome to today’s peer review. We’re here to assess whether this paper has proved the existence of a virus. Gloves off, brains on… theoretically 🧠✨

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: Thank you. As you can see from Figure 3, we isolated the virus.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: Excellent. How did you isolate it?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: We mixed lung fluid, antibiotics, antifungals, starvation media, and monkey kidney cells together 🧫🐒💥

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A: So… you didn’t isolate anything.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: No no, you misunderstand. Isolation now means “putting things together.”

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B: Ah yes, like isolating a giraffe by throwing it into a zoo 🦒🏟️

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: Please continue.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: After poisoning the monkey kidney cells until they died 💀 we declared the cytopathic effect as proof of a virus.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A: Did you run controls where you poisoned the cells without patient material?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: That would be unethical.

🧧‍♂️ ETHICS OBSERVER: Unethical… to do science?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: Exactly.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: And how did you confirm the virus caused the cell death?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: Because the cells died.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B: From antibiotics, starvation, toxic media, and mechanical stress?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: Yes. That’s how viruses work 🦠😌

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A: Did healthy samples undergo the same process?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: No, that would undermine the narrative.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: Very honest. Continue.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: Here are our TEM images 📸 As you can see, the virus is clearly present.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B: I see grey blobs.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: Look again — we added arrows 🔺🔻➡️

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A: Those arrows are pointing at the cellular debris of the monkey kidney cells you poisoned.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: Correct. That’s what the virus looks like.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B: Those same structures are revealed in healthy cells when exposed to the toxic exposures of your protocol.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: Only because the virus is hiding.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: What about Koch’s postulates?

🧑‍🔬 ALL viroLIEgists (IN UNISON): OBSOLETE 😡🔥

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B: Because they fail?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: Because they ask for evidence.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A: Did you ever demonstrate the virus alone causing disease in a healthy host?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: No — but we injected the toxic monkey kidney cell culture directly into the organs of lab animals to prove poisons can be transmitted via syringe 💉🐀

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B: So you poisoned animals, observed predictable injury, and called it viral transmission?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: That circular reasoning is the cornerstone of viroLIEgy.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: And?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: It’s peer reviewed.

🧧‍♂️ BIOSECURITY LIAISON: Before we vote, can this paper justify emergency powers, injections, and surveillance? 🏛️💉📡

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist: Absolutely.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: Then I see no problems here.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A: But there’s no isolation, no controls, no causation, and no proof.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: Correct. Motion to approve?

🧑‍🔬 ALL: APPROVED ✅👏👏👏

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON: Excellent work, everyone. Another virus proven — not by evidence, but by consensus, arrows, and exhaustive avoidance of the scientific method 😌🔺🦠

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