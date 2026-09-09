Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Bernie_miltenberger's avatar
Bernie_miltenberger
1h

So, before this paper was published, my uncle called me from Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser WV. He had stage 4 bone and lung cancer that spread to his brain. He was receiving palliative care only of oxycodone, morphine & Fentanyl. He finally called me because he was at the end of the line and near death and his wife and son wanted him to try what I was posting on Facebook. Dr. Lee Merritt and others were promoting ivermectin & Fenbendazole along with organic beet juice to help flush the liver and magnesium citrate and NAC.

I asked my uncle if he wanted to live. He said yes! I told him to get out of the hospital and I would gather the supplies and meet him at the farm. We had to get all the backed up stool out of him using high doses of magnesium and gloves. At first, his cancer started spreading to his brain. I got him some methylene blue. Then he started to stabilize. A fundraiser and many prayers. The doctors said he was now a candidate for immunotherapy and he took it! Seven weeks later his scans came back clean. Further imaging showed just a very nodules, which they used a gamma knife to dissolve. In six months he was considered to be100% in remission! He is still well today and does a maintenance dose of ivermectin & Fenbendazole monthly! You may have problems with the 84.4% finger! That is fine, but no one can tell me that what we did was folly!

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Joanna Martin's avatar
Joanna Martin
8m

Ten people have scurvy. Then they start taking Vitamin C tablets. Some take 1 a day, others take 2 a day, others take 3 a day, and some take 4 a day. All of them got cured of scurvy! The "excess" Vitamin C was passed out with the urine. That they took different doses doesn't mean that the Vitamin C had nothing to do with their recovery.

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