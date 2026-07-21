Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
3h

Take a moment to remember who we might be as a culture without all the poison injections.

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
2h

So poignant…thank you, Unbekoming.

Very recently, I posted a comment on Age of Autism, which the editor then ran as its own article. Link below, as well as a cut and paste of it. I feel it is very important, and relevant to today’s essay by Unbekoming.

https://ageofautism.com/well-shout-ourselves-blue/

Transcript, beginning with intro paragraph by editor:

Last week, I wrote a post about my daughter’s 30th birthday (https://ageofautism.com/happy-birthday/). Our Laura Hayes’ comment needs shouting from the rooftops. Until we’re blue.

Wishing Gianna a joy-filled birthday weekend! Kim, may you and the girls have a wonderful time celebrating together 🙂

After reading Kim’s account of what the Hepatitis b vaccine did to Gianna, I yet again thought about that vaccine, the harm it has caused, the idiocy and immorality of administering it to a newborn, infant, or young child, and the literal turning off of one’s brain that must occur for those who administer it.

Our son Ryan stopped crying after that vaccine at a mere 2 months of age. Stopped crying, as an infant, his only way of communicating. What must that vaccine have done to his brain and nervous system? Kim’s daughter went in the opposite direction, with a high-pitched, keening, mother knows it’s not right type of cry. What must that vaccine have done to Gianna’s brain and nervous system? Michael Belkin’s infant daughter, Lyla Rose, died in her crib about 15 hours after her hepatitis B vaccine. What must that vaccine have done to her brain and nervous system?

What nurse or doctor with more than 2 brain cells firing would painfully jab a teeny tiny, skin on bones infant with a long, sharp needle, dispensing a vial full of nasty liquid, to supposedly protect them from a disease most common among IV drug users, male homosexuals, and those who have sex with multiple partners? Take a long moment to stop and think about that. If that does not clue people in as to how dumbed down, indoctrinated, and dangerous nurses and doctors have become, then we must assume that people have become just as dumbed down, indoctrinated, and blind to protecting their own children as well.

Our children of the late 80s/90s paid the price. We have sounded the alarm bell over and over again. Tragically, we missed the alarm bells sounded by those before us, which were harder to hear in pre-internet days. Today, however, we live in the age where information is available at one’s fingertips. Additionally, visual evidence of damaged children and young adults abounds wherever one goes, it can’t be missed, most especially by the shot-wielding pediatricians and nurses. Yet, far too few are listening to our alarm bells, and far too few are acting on what they witness every single day.

Those in positions of power, including those who promised they were going to do something about the ever-worsening health and development of American children, specifically President Trump and HHS Secretary Kennedy, have done absolutely NOTHING to stop the inexcusable devastation of the hepatitis b vaccine given to newborns and infants, or to stop the devastation of the scores of other vaccines that are also destroying the health, development, intelligence, independence, fertility, and longevity of our children. They have done absolutely NOTHING to restore our God-given rights of bodily sovereignty and parental authority. What they have done is award more and more vaccine contracts to the criminal operations known as pharmaceutical companies: the VFC program continues, supplying taxpayer funded vaccines for more than half of American children, and, $1.24 BILLION of taxpayer money was just approved for Covid vaccines, including for children (https://www.georgiarecord.com/health/2026/06/14/cdc-awards-pfizer-1-24-billion-for-covid-vaccines-for-kids-and-adults/), for but 2 examples.

Trump and Kennedy could post daily on X, sharing at least one example per day regarding: the dangers, failures, and lack of need for vaccines, their ingredients, their sordid history, vaccine victims’ stories, and about the deception and corruption that underlie vaccines from manufacture to mandate and beyond. Yet, they don’t. Their supporters must ask why, then ask themselves why they continue to support them.

It is beyond discouraging trying to share vaccine truths with others these days. Personally, I mostly meet with deaf ears, blind eyes, closed minds, and blank faces. Yet, I forge on when opportunity presents, and I know most AoA readers do, too.

More and more continues to be written about the complete sham that the vaccine paradigm is, and about the hellacious harm it continues to cause. In addition to the long-standing, persevering, and excellent Age of Autism site, the Vaccine Choice Canada site is excellent, and so is the much newer Lies Are Unbekoming substack.

Onward. We will continue to share truth, including our personal stories, with others. What they do with it is up to them.

For more on the hep b vaccine, see the relevant section in my 2016 WAPF presentation, about halfway through, beginning with the paragraph that starts: “Let’s now move on to vaccine package inserts…”:

https://ageofautism.com/vaccines-what-is-there-to-be-pro-about

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