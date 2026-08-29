Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Geoffrey Newton's avatar
Geoffrey Newton
9h

Beyond interesting; it’s enlightening! There are two causal chains here; one imaginary and one causal, and along those twin rails runs a bullet train that takes us all the way to where we are today with SV40 promoters and enhancers. Underneath it all are two paradigms; ignorance hiding behind a narrative we call germ theory and enlightenment that leads us to the promised land of terrain theory! These two twin tracks give us our freedom if we know how to use them, and gives a whole new meaning to the phrase;” just follow the science.”

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Elaine Seinfeld's avatar
Elaine Seinfeld
7h

As an RN educated in the late '60's in Central California I have had an interest in a book used in my education titled THE MERCK MANUAL. Interestingly, the "Manual" changed completely from the years 1899 to 1900. The 1899 manual is a homeopathic outline of all "conditions" and the different treatments available. The 1900 manual switches to fake germ-based "medicine" and pharma and calls the "virus" the "tiniest parasite "...fyi

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