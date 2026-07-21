Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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consuelo's avatar
consuelo
9m

I assume those 6 prisoners also received a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme for getting the shot.

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Thank Your Muse's avatar
Thank Your Muse
1h

None of those politicians got the 'real' jab, it's funny how they do this for show, pretend to get the bioweapon jab on TV just like Biden because....they think we are all stupid..

Monkey SEE, Monkey DO

Just like how everyone, at least on TV, drove to parking lots and sat in their cars and lined up to get a cue tip shoved up their noses (another absolutely ridiculous thing they did but that was for a whole other reason, to get near the blood brain barrier with their nano tech) and then get a jab that they know not what is in it, if it was ever tested, and because the TV box said so.

The one that got me the most was the schools....

These folks are suppose to be TEACHING our children, yet here they are telling kids to wear masks. Dr. Buttar warned folks about the jab and wearing masks. He said the 6ft apart wasn't what we thought, it was for their tech, because their tech couldn't tell how many people there were when there was a group. They poisoned him and now he's no longer with us. (RIP Dr. Buttar)

They have had the ability to hack our bodies since 2014. Look into Sabrina Wallace and WBAN. The jab just hooked up everyone with a software system (augmentation) via bluetooth and we've all had mac addresses and a digital twin since 2014.

I never complied with all this nonsense but many did, when companies tried to tell us that we had to get the jab or we'd lose our jobs, many complied, but those that didn't could of sued the crap out of their bosses because the Nueremburg codes states that no one can force an experimental treatment on a person without informed consent.

All the Vaccine inserts were blank, and they knew the things this jab would do, that's why they wanted to keep it secret for over 75 years.....

Family and friends pitted against each other and all I could do is if they are that afraid of 'germs' then they isolate themselves, but not the world....but that wasn't the real reason they put out this jab.

They want to augment us all, cyborgs....In the Epstein files they asked each other 'How do we get rid of poor people?' CONvid was the solution...at least for them. The aristocrats that want to keep it all to themselves. They also are getting ready to create a 'great reset' and hope they can 'thin the herd' as they like to call us all, so they can have their slaves and transhumanism...to become immortal.

Most of all...I had all those childhood illnesses, guess what...I have real immunity, not one that comes from a shot that ends up needing a 'booster' later on. This was never how vaccines were to be done....or the intention, but Vaccines have always been a eugenics program. None of those folks get them nor their children.

Come to find out most of those 'illnesses' are really parasites. And the shots given to babies, who can't form immunity at the very least until they are 2 years old, and get all that from the mother in the colostrum of their breast milk. Babies don't need shots, never did. All SIDS is caused from vaccines. Just go visit the Vaccine court and see, that is who you have to sue if you are injured or your child dies from the overload in toxins, and the stuff they put in it...nagalase protein, HELA cells....they all should be going to jail for what they've done to humanity.

The hospitals became the killing fields, Vaers reports were getting deleted. Every last person that went along with this should be in jail. And the nurses and doctors that tried to give people a placebo should be rewarded if they're still sitting in jail or still with us.

DO NO HARM....till they offer you millions of dollars.

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