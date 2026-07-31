A Note on Vocabulary

This essay quotes holistic veterinary authors, including Hamilton, Pitcairn, Plechner, and Schwartz, who use the conventional vocabulary of their veterinary training. Words like “immune system,” “immunity,” and “infection” appear inside those quotations. The author has argued elsewhere that these terms describe constructs built to rescue germ theory from its contradictions rather than observed biological entities. When source authors are quoted, their language is reported as theirs. The essay’s own argument runs on terrain-framework terms: insult, response, terrain, cleansing, accumulation. Readers can rely on the distinction. Quoted vocabulary is the source’s. The framework claim is the author’s.

Pyometra is what the body does when a reproductive system designed for cyclical completion is denied cyclical completion across many years. It is not an exception to the terrain framework. It is the framework working.

A reader writes about her eleven-year-old springer spaniel. The dog had been with her since eleven weeks of age. Never vaccinated. Never spayed. Raw-fed for life. Fit, full of life, by every measure the sort of dog the natural-pet-health literature holds up as proof that the terrain framework works. Then, suddenly, pyometra. Sepsis. Her body shut down. The reader watched her last breath. A year and a half later, the trauma has not lifted. She asks two questions. What is pyometra. And why did the terrain lose the fight.

The terrain did not lose the fight. The terrain framework explains exactly what happened, cleanly, without resorting to germ theory’s invasion narrative. What it requires is naming an insult the holistic literature has been quieter about than it should be: the sustained physiological mismatch produced by the unbred lifelong-intact state itself.

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I. What the Body Was Designed to Do

The bitch’s reproductive cycle is a complete sequence: build endometrium, conceive, gestate, deliver, involute. Each step exists because the next one requires it. Progesterone thickens the uterine lining because something will attach to that lining. The glandular tissue secretes because something is supposed to develop inside it. The cervix prepares a passage that puppies will eventually move through. Involution, after delivery, returns the uterus to baseline so the next cycle can begin from a reset position.

The whole sequence is one biological act, broken into stages by hormonal timing. The stages do not exist independently. They exist as the components of a process that has a destination.

Donald Hamilton describes the relevant physiology within the holistic framework, using the conventional vocabulary of his veterinary training. After heat, progesterone dominates. Progesterone “helps condition the uterus for pregnancy and part of this involves minimizing the immune response so the fetuses are not rejected, but this increases the susceptibility to infection.”¹ Translated into terrain terms, the uterus during diestrus is in a particular physiological state. Warm. Glandular. Receptive. It is in that state because something is expected to arrive. What Hamilton describes as suppressed immunity and susceptibility to infection is, in terrain terms, a tissue configuration prepared for arrival and left prepared. Nothing is being suppressed. Nothing is becoming vulnerable to invasion. A physiological state has been established and, cycle after cycle, not resolved. When bacteria eventually populate the changed tissue, they are responding to what the terrain has become. That mechanism is treated in the next section.

In the bred bitch, something arrives. The cycle completes. The uterus does what it was built to do.

In the unbred bitch, nothing arrives. The uterus remains in the receptive state for the duration of the luteal phase, then begins reabsorbing what was prepared. The reabsorption is partial. Some glandular tissue remodels normally. Some does not. The next heat cycle initiates another round of preparation on top of a baseline that has not fully returned to neutral. This continues, cycle after cycle, year after year.

What is happening here, in terrain terms, is not subtle. The body is being asked to initiate, sustain, and abandon a major physiological preparation, then to do it again six months later, and again, and again, for the entire reproductive life of the animal. The cycle is being broken at the same point every time. The remodeling that should have followed completion is replaced by reabsorption following non-completion. The tissue carries forward what was not resolved.

This is what produces cystic endometrial hyperplasia. The progressive thickening, cyst formation, and glandular irregularity that the conventional veterinary literature names as the substrate for pyometra. The conventional literature names the substrate without naming what produced it. The terrain framework names what produced it: a sustained physiological mismatch between what the reproductive system was designed to do and what it has been allowed to do.

II. Pyometra Is the Framework Working

The four categories of insult that the terrain framework identifies — toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic radiation, and psychological or physiological strain — are the categories in which modern disease falls. The unbred lifelong-intact state belongs in the fourth. It is a sustained strain condition. The body’s reproductive system is being subjected, across many years, to a condition it was not built for: repeated initiation of a process that never completes. The progesterone surges, the endometrial preparation, the glandular secretion. All of this is happening as the body intends it to happen, and then none of the rest of the sequence follows. The system was not designed to operate this way indefinitely. When required to operate this way indefinitely, the tissue carries the consequences forward. Hamilton names the underlying tension directly: “animals were indeed born intact, and by nature they are perhaps meant to be intact, but they were meant to be intact and to breed. There’s the conundrum.”²

The framework can name what is happening here. It usually does not, because the cultural pressure inside the natural-pet-health world has been to defend the keep-intact choice against the conventional veterinary push toward early spay. Defending the choice has, in practice, meant downplaying the cost of that choice when it is taken to its lifelong extreme. Hamilton reaches directly for the observation the canon has been quiet about: “many health problems we see in the reproductive system are in intact, nonbreeding animals.”³

What happens at the end of the cascade is also predictable in terrain terms. Bacteria proliferate in the changed uterine terrain. They are doing what bacteria do. They are not invading. They are not the cause. They are responding to the conditions of the tissue. Juliette de Bairacli Levy’s observation applies cleanly: it is “absurd to take the mere presence of streptococcal bacteria as being proof of the presence of the disease, especially when it should be remembered that streptococcal bacteria are among the most widely distributed and the most common of all bacteria of the body, and are to be found wherever pus is present.”⁴ The bacteria arrive at the changed terrain. The terrain change is the actual problem. The bacteria are what the framework would predict, caretakers responding to what the tissue has become, “flies to a garbage heap” in Béchamp’s phrase, not the arsonists who started the fire.

In open pyometra the cervix remains permeable; pus discharges through the vulva, and the owner often notices. In closed pyometra the cervix has shut. The pus accumulates, the uterus distends, and the toxic load enters circulation faster than the lymphatic and hepatic systems can clear it. Richard Pitcairn notes that the resulting water intake “mimics kidney failure,” because the kidneys are being asked to clear a toxic burden they cannot keep pace with.⁵ When the body’s cleansing capacity is exceeded, the cascade is rapid. Conventional medicine calls this sepsis. In terrain terms it is the point at which the body’s repair and elimination systems have been overwhelmed by what the changed terrain is now generating.

None of this requires germ theory. None of it requires bacteria arriving from outside. None of it requires the body to be malfunctioning. The body is doing what the framework would predict: responding to a sustained insult, accumulating changes, eventually losing the capacity to compensate. The insult is the unbred state itself, sustained across many cycles. The framework explains pyometra. It always could explain pyometra. The literature has not fully spelled it out.

A reasonable objection arrives here: pyometra also occurs in bitches who have been bred. If the unbred-cycle accumulation were the whole story, bred bitches would be protected entirely. They are not. The objection deserves a direct answer. The accumulation does not require uninterrupted unbred cycles to occur. A bitch bred once or twice in her early years and then retired spends the bulk of her reproductive life in the unbred pattern, and the substrate accumulates from there. The high-incidence cases are still the older, lifelong-intact, never-bred dogs, but the same mechanism plays out over a smaller number of cycles in bitches who have been bred and then stopped. Hormonal interventions that compound the progesterone effect also raise the risk substantially. Hamilton flags one of them directly: pyometra “occurs very commonly after a ‘mis-mate shot,’” the estrogen injection used to abort accidental pregnancies, because the added estrogen “increases the effect of progesterone on limiting immunity.”⁶ Bred bitches developing pyometra in late life are typically doing so after breeding has stopped and the unbred pattern has resumed. None of this is a defeater for the terrain account. It is the same mechanism at different doses.

III. What the Holistic Literature Has Said and Not Said

The pyometra discussion in the natural-pet-health canon is uneven, and the unevenness has a shape. The authors who go furthest in naming the unbred state as the problem are the ones whose books reach the smallest audiences with that particular message. The authors whose books most shape the public-facing discourse tend to emphasize the harms of spay more than the costs of the lifelong-intact alternative.

Hamilton’s Homeopathic Care for Cats and Dogs contains the most extended treatment. He describes the mechanism. He recommends surgery for severe cases. He names the conundrum directly. He notes that “many health problems we see in the reproductive system are in intact, nonbreeding animals.”⁷ He recommends spaying after the first heat cycle as a reasonable position, having “come around to” the older veterinary wisdom of allowing development to mature before surgery.⁸ And he draws the practical conclusion the framework points to: “I think for most animals and people, neutering reduces stress and thus improves health, as most animals will not use their reproductive organs due to concerns listed above.”⁹ This is the honest holistic position. It is in chapter fourteen of a book most readers consult for specific complaints rather than for paradigmatic guidance.

Pitcairn’s Complete Guide to Natural Health for Dogs and Cats covers pyometra in roughly half a page. He describes the clinical presentation, mentions a high-hormone diet as a contributing factor, and is direct in the spay chapter that pyometra is one of the reasons to neuter a healthy female animal. Preventing a bitch from breeding, he writes, is “demanding, frustrating to your animal, and a potential source of health problems (see ‘Pyometra’).”¹⁰ In the same chapter, he makes the terrain-framework argument explicitly for cats: “an unspayed female cat prevented from mating may develop hormonal imbalances from complications, cystic ovaries, or uterine problems caused by not completing the reproductive cycle.”¹¹ The framing is on the page. What is not on the page is the equivalent argument extended to bitches, tied to pyometra specifically, and made a primary feature of the decision framework rather than a side observation in a cat-specific paragraph. His recommended timing for spay is six to seven months for most females, after sexual maturity. His position, like Hamilton’s, is more nuanced than the public-facing message of the natural-pet-health world tends to convey.

Juliette de Bairacli Levy, foundational to the natural-rearing tradition, says little about pyometra specifically. Her framework attributes reproductive disorders in dogs to “general toxic condition of the animal body caused by long-term health degeneration of ancestors.”¹² She is right about generational health decline and the cumulative damage of bad rearing. Her framework, as written, does not reach the specific anatomical consequence of repeated unbred cycles in an otherwise well-reared bitch. The gap is not that she is wrong. The gap is that her framework does not extend to this particular insult.

Alfred Plechner, in Pet Allergies, treats pyometra as one expression of a hormonal-imbalance complex he calls the cortisol-IgA syndrome. False pregnancies, cystic ovaries, sterility, and pyometra appear as related expressions of an underlying endocrine derangement.¹³ His recommendation for these cases is, like Pitcairn’s and Hamilton’s, ovariohysterectomy: “in the best interest of the animal’s health and to interrupt the aberrant hormonal cycle, it is advisable first to do a complete ovariohysterectomy.”¹⁴ A holistic veterinarian, working outside conventional pharmaceutical medicine, recommending surgical removal of the uterus and ovaries for the older intact female with reproductive symptoms.

Cheryl Schwartz’s Four Paws, Five Directions, working from a Chinese medicine framework, treats reproductive cycle problems through patterns of liver blood deficiency and kidney yang weakness. Her clinical illustrations include intact females whose cycles have become weak, irregular, or absent under digestive and constitutional stress. The framework reads these as functional imbalances to be rebalanced through diet, herbs, and acupressure rather than as accumulating structural changes that will eventually require surgical removal.¹⁵ Pyometra as a specific Western diagnostic category does not appear at any length. Within the Chinese medicine register, the lifelong-intact-without-breeding pattern would presumably register as some form of stagnation in the lower jiao, but Schwartz does not draw the line explicitly, and the book does not give the reader operating in Western terms a way to read the pyometra-specific risk through her framework. Her treatment of the female reproductive system is internally coherent and clinically useful. It is also another instance of the canon engaging with reproductive dysfunction at the level of pattern rather than at the level of the cumulative structural insult that pyometra reflects.

The pattern across the canon is consistent. The literature names the condition. It identifies the mechanism more or less accurately. It generally recommends surgical intervention for severe cases. What it does not do, and what owners like the reader who wrote in have a right to expect, is name the unbred state as itself a sustained terrain insult, place it alongside the framework’s other recognized categories, and treat it as a primary feature of the lifelong-intact decision.

The reader who absorbed the natural-pet-health message in good faith was told, correctly, that early spay carries serious costs. Developmental disruption. Hormonal cascade. Orthopedic consequences. Behavioral changes. The conception-vessel meridian that runs through the spay incision, in Hamilton’s Chinese medicine framing.¹⁶ All of this is real. None of it is wrong. What she was not told, with the same emphasis, was that the alternative carries its own progressive insult. The unbred reproductive system, across many years, is being asked to do something it was not designed to do, and the consequences accumulate in the tissue.

The pyometra discussion is treated as a clinical contingency to be managed if it arises, rather than the predictable outcome of a sustained physiological mismatch that the framework itself recognizes. The information is in the books. The framing that would make a reader come away understanding the keep-intact choice as a real choice with a real cost is mostly not.

IV. The Decision Space the Literature Has Left Underdescribed

The decision space the holistic literature has left underdescribed has at least three dimensions. The binary framing between “spay early like the vet wants” and “never spay” has cost owners more than it should have. What follows is what the canon has been quiet about, not a recommendation.

Timing matters more than the binary. The strongest critique of conventional spay is the critique of early spay. Surgery before sexual maturity, before the hormones have done their developmental work, before the bones have finished growing, before the neuroendocrine system has settled into its adult pattern. That critique is well-founded. Hamilton recommends waiting at least until six months for females and has come around to the older wisdom of allowing a first heat before spaying.¹⁷ Pitcairn recommends six to seven months for most females, after sexual maturity.¹⁸ The harms of early spay are real. They do not transfer to mid-life or later spay. A bitch spayed at four years has had four years of full hormonal development. A bitch spayed at eight years after years of intact life has had more. The trade-off is not “intact forever or damaged from puppyhood.” The question is when, if at all, and on what basis.

Observation matters as much as the rule. The lifelong-intact decision, made responsibly, is not a one-time decision. It is an ongoing commitment to watching the dog. The cystic endometrial hyperplasia that precedes pyometra develops over time. The early signs are subtle. Changes in heat patterns. Vaginal discharge between heats. Irregular cycles. Mild discharge after a heat. Pitcairn describes early pyometra as “irregular heat periods and a discharge of reddish mucus from the vagina between heats.”¹⁹ An owner who watches for these signs and acts when they appear, rather than waiting for the closed-pyometra crisis, has a substantially different prognosis than the owner who does not. The keep-intact choice across many years carries an observational responsibility. The dog signals. The terrain changes. The question is whether the owner sees it in time.

Ovary-sparing spay as the option the literature does not name. Most owners have never been told that there is a surgical option that removes the uterus while preserving, or partially preserving, hormonal function. Ovary-sparing spay (removal of the uterus, retention of one or both ovaries) eliminates pyometra risk while preserving the hormonal benefits that motivate the keep-intact choice. Pitcairn briefly mentions partial procedures (his example is “tying off the tubes,” which is tubal ligation rather than ovary-sparing spay) and is dismissive on the grounds that the behavioral issues that motivated spay would remain, adding that “it will take more experience to assess this approach.”²⁰ This is the canon engaging with the concept of partial procedures and then closing the discussion rather than opening it. Ovary-sparing spay, the procedure that addresses pyometra risk specifically while preserving ovarian hormone production, does not appear in the holistic veterinary canon at any depth. It is performed by a small number of veterinarians, mostly outside the conventional model. Plechner, working within his own framework, recommends complete ovariohysterectomy for the cases he treats.²¹ The conversation about partial procedures and their trade-offs has not happened, at scale, in the natural-pet-health space.

The author does not endorse surgical removal of reproductive organs as a general position. What the author names is that the current natural-pet-health message conceals real trade-offs. Owners deserve to see them. None of this is veterinary advice. The observation is that the binary framing has cost owners more than it should have, and that a reader making this decision today, for a current intact female, should be discussing the full picture with a holistic veterinarian whose own thinking has been updated past the simplified version of the message. The conversation that did not happen for the reader who wrote in is the conversation that should happen for every owner of an intact female approaching middle age without a clear plan.

V. What This Means

The reader did not fail. Her dog did not fail. The framework did not fail.

What happened was that she gave her dog eleven years of vigor on a path that would, by every available indication, have been shorter and more medicated on the conventional path. She made the decisions the natural-pet-health literature endorsed. The literature was right about most of what it said. It was incomplete about one specific insult, the sustained physiological mismatch of the unbred reproductive system across many years, and the incompleteness is what she encountered.

The terrain framework explains pyometra. It always could. What the body does when denied cyclical completion of a process it was built to complete is what the framework predicts: accumulating tissue changes, eventually reaching a point at which the body’s cleansing systems can no longer keep pace with what the changed terrain is generating. The bacteria that proliferate at the end are caretakers responding to the conditions, not invaders. The cascade into what conventional medicine calls sepsis is the body’s repair capacity being exceeded. This is not the framework failing. This is the framework working.

The framework’s relationship to disease is straightforward. Insult produces response, the response accumulates, the accumulation eventually outpaces the body’s capacity to compensate. The unbred lifelong-intact state is a sustained strain condition, and the holistic literature has not quite placed it there.

The grief the reader is carrying is not grief for a failure. It is grief for a dog who lived eleven good years and then encountered a terrain insult that the literature she trusted had not fully named for her. The dog who watched her come and go for over a decade was fit and full of life because of, not despite, the path she took. The cascade at the end is not a verdict on that path. It is a verdict on what the path’s literature has not yet fully spelled out.

What is owed to her, and to every owner now silently asking the same question, is the conversation she did not get the first time. The unbred state across many years is a sustained physiological mismatch. The body responds to it. The response accumulates. The keep-intact decision, made responsibly, is not a costless default but an ongoing commitment requiring observation, timing, and awareness of the surgical options the literature has been quiet about. The framework can hold all of this. The literature has not yet held it as fully as it could.

The reader did not need to lose her dog to learn what the framework had been saying all along. That her grief is the wedge by which the rest of us learn it is the closest thing this essay can offer to making the loss mean something. Not as consolation, which would be cheap, but as the beginning of the conversation the holistic literature should have been having from the start.

VI. How To Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Imagine a kitchen that gets set up for a big dinner. The table is laid. The oven is on. The food is being prepared. Every six months, the whole kitchen gets ready for the dinner.

The dinner never happens.

The kitchen empties out, almost. Six months later it sets up again. The dinner never happens this time either. The kitchen empties out, almost. Then again. Then again.

After many years of this, the kitchen is not the same as it was. Things have been left behind. Pots have been stacked up. The counters are sticky in places. The cupboards are crowded with half-prepared food that nobody ate. The kitchen is doing its best, but it cannot quite get back to clean.

This is what happens inside a dog’s body when she is never bred. The reproductive system gets ready, every six months, for puppies. The puppies never come. The system empties out, almost, and gets ready again. After many years, the inside of the uterus is not what it used to be. Things have been left behind. The tissue has thickened. The body has been doing its best, but it cannot quite get back to clean.

Eventually the kitchen gets too full to function. That is what people call pyometra. It is not something that came from outside. It is what the kitchen did because it kept getting ready for a dinner that never came.

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