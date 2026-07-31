Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PatriciaHenry's avatar
PatriciaHenry
40m

Fascinating. Makes a lot of sense. Can’t help but wonder how this same thought pattern translates to human females.

Reply
Share
1 reply
ciaran davis's avatar
ciaran davis
26m

Thank you so much for taking the time to produce this article . I've read it with tears as I sit beside my beloved springer spaniel Jess ,it has finally helped me understand the questions I asked you .

I thank you from the bottom of my heart .

God bless you and thank you for the amazing work you produce ,

Yours faithfully

Ciaran

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture