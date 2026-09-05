Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Doug's avatar
Doug
1hEdited

I wonder if this damage and symptom cluster could be induced by heavy injection history in adulthood. Or greatly exacerbate childhood injection poisoning. In my 20s I had a series of allergy shots which likely used aluminum adjuvant. Then in my early 40s I got some travel jabs before going overseas. A few years later, bicillin injections for "Lyme disease". By my mid-40s I became crippled by fatigue, GI disorders, worsening emotional problems, cognitive degeneration, and more. There have been other medical and dental poisons, so it's complicated...

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Maggy Graham's avatar
Maggy Graham
6m

This is truth about the harm of the shots. When true cause is discovered, it leads to a solution where everyone can win. Versus psychobabble where true cause is obscured; then everyone who buys into the false solution ultimately loses. Thank you again and again for your clarity of mind.

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