Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe's avatar
Joe
10h

This one brings back good and bad memories...Some ten years ago, in Eastern Market in Detroit, I went looking for maple syrup, which I found at the table of a guy with a wide brimmed hat and suspenders who was only selling maple syrup, honey, and sauerkraut. He insisted I buy a jar of his 'kraut...he said it was like no other I would ever try. Just like this article mentions, he noted that his was the real thing: he didn't use vinegar. When I busted open that jar and tasted his kraut, I was hooked. I would buy case after case of it, and eat it for a meal. My young daughter would eat it by the fistful; it was that good. After a few years, the guy told me he had to move his prep operations from the house to the barn, because his wife didn't like the smell. His children had no interest in the process, or the product. A few years ago, when I went back to replenish my stash, his table was gone. I asked around; he had passed on. I think he died of a broken heart; the new ways, and lack of interest in the old, was just too much for him. He left me with a couple of jars that I am hanging on to, afraid to lose the last link to that little bit of a happy past.

You have inspired me to give it a shot myself. I don't know if there is a traditional food preparer hidden away somewhere inside of me, but I'll do my best. I miss my 'kraut, I miss my farmer friend, and I miss a way of life that prioritized quality and life over fast and fake.

God bless ya! A tip of the hat from Detroit!

Reply
Share
3 replies
Patrick Dwyer's avatar
Patrick Dwyer
8hEdited

Unbekomming!!!! Spot ON my dude, or dudette!!!

You should investigate what the poor people do in SE Asia, Japan, and China! My Thai wife even makes Issan Sausage which ferments rice with a lactobacillus culture!!! We consume sun dried fish, Kimchi (procured from Korean Town, and Chinatown here in Chicago - special variety), and "Palaha" which is sourced from Thailand from a dear sister-in-law. It's a special Chili Paste made from fermented fish! Soon to experiment with "Natto". My "Nong" sister is a "healthy Foodie"!!!! Pickles (naturally preserved), I prefer dill, no sugar!!! If it's sour, we eat it! My wife (who is Thai) and an RN, grew up in a village before they could afford the refrigerator! Both of us are Ketogenic, and she still eats some "sticky rice", at 45 kilo, I don't EVER COMPL:AIN!!!! We eat allot of prams, mussels, and fish cooked everyway to Sunday! I showed her that she can make her sausage with raw sauerkraut, and have the acid convert the meat to sour, "same day"! She made it, and it was AMAZING! (No iodine deficiency here!) Carry On!

Reply
Share
4 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture