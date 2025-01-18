During a 1987 field study in Semič, Slovenia, David Root measured PCB concentrations in the subcutaneous fat of capacitor workers at 200 to 500 times the levels detected in their blood serum. A 35-year-old woman on that plant floor, sleeping twenty hours a day and oozing 50 cc of blue-green fluid from her breasts, showed 512 mcg/L of PCBs in her serum, 102 mg/kg in her subcutaneous fat, and 712 mcg/L in the breast discharge itself. Blood tests, in other words, register a fraction of what has accumulated in the body. Sauna Detoxification Using Niacin (2019) is Daniel Root’s account of what his father spent nearly four decades documenting: that fat-soluble industrial poisons — PCBs, dioxins, pesticides, plasticisers, and heavy metals — bioaccumulate in adipose tissue for decades, that mainstream medicine’s diagnostic instruments do not see them there, and that a specific pharmacological protocol using nicotinic acid, exercise, and heat can mobilize them out.

David E. Root, M.D., M.P.H., trained at Wake Forest (M.D., 1962), earned a Master of Public Health at Johns Hopkins in 1970, and served twenty years in the United States Air Force as Chief Flight Surgeon and Senior Pilot, retiring as full colonel in 1980 before opening a private occupational medicine practice in Sacramento in September 1981. He was board-certified in Aerospace Medicine in 1972 and Occupational Medicine in 1983, and served as Medical Director of HealthMed from 1983 to 2007. He chaired the First International Conference on Human Detoxification in Los Angeles in December 1995, presented to the British House of Lords Select Committee on Gulf War Syndrome in May 1997, and personally treated more than 4,000 chemically exposed patients across his career. His peer-reviewed papers on xenobiotic reduction in occupational cohorts have been cited in more than twenty-five subsequent publications. In 1987 the California Medical Board opened an investigation into his use of the Hubbard sauna detoxification protocol; his 50-page scientific response, reproduced in the book’s appendix, closed the investigation and preserved his license, which he retained into his eighties. Daniel Root, his son, has directed the clinical program since 2014 and drafted the book from years of participation and case observation.

By 2019 the “detox” category had grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry of juice cleanses, ionic foot baths, and one-hour infrared sessions, none of which addressed the compartment where the accumulation actually resides. Establishment medicine held, and largely still holds, that blood tests measure body burden, that industrial chemical half-lives run in the range of hours to a few days, and that most chronic conditions of unclear origin are best labeled autoimmune, degenerative, or attributed to genetic predisposition. Root’s field data had contradicted every one of those premises. PCBs, he had shown, have biological half-lives of ten to twelve years. Dioxin retention extends across decades. Serum measurement understates adipose burden by two to three orders of magnitude. His 2002-2007 New York Rescue Workers Detoxification Project had already documented what the protocol did to first responders exposed to the World Trade Center dust and fumes. The 2012 peer-reviewed Utah Meth Cops study on PubMed had shown symptom resolution across officers poisoned by methamphetamine-lab chemical exposure. Conventional medicine’s only competing intervention for fat-soluble toxicant reduction was intravenous chelation, which does not act on the organic pollutants that constitute the bulk of the accumulated load.

Within the terrain canon this book sits as a convergent witness from within occupational medicine: an establishment-credentialed physician whose four decades of clinical data converge on conclusions the terrain framework reaches from first principles. The full summary unpacks the rebound lipolysis mechanism (nicotinic acid suppresses fatty acid release from adipose tissue for approximately 2.5 hours, then triggers a compensatory four-hour surge during which fat cells expel their stored xenobiotics into circulation), the specific dosing schedule and cofactor and mineral protocol Root refined across thirty-five years of clinical practice, and the documented outcomes across the Semič, Shreveport, 9/11, Utah, and Agent Orange populations: a 42.4% average reduction across sixteen lipophilic toxins in one published study, 65% PCB reduction in another, 84% of 9/11 first responders discontinuing symptom-management medications, 72% freed of pulmonary drugs while their lung function improved. Thirty percent of the 9/11 first responders pushed colored particulate matter out through their pores during treatment. Purple, yellow, black, brown, gray. It came out with the sweat.

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